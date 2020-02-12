Catriona Gray joins Smile Train as its newest Global Ambassador

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray joins Smile Train, the world’s leading cleft organization, as its newest Global Ambassador.

“Working with Smile Train has allowed me to help create smiles around the world. As one of their newest Global Ambassadors, I will continue to use my voice and platform to help raise awareness and advocate for children with clefts here in the Philippines and all around the world,” said Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Gray recently turned over Php 388,200 raised from her “Catriona Gives A Smile” birthday fundraiser, which will support cleft care treatment for at least 30 Filipino babies born with a cleft.

“I have always believed that children deserve every chance in the world to achieve their goals. Through Smile Train-supported cleft treatment, they are given the opportunity to become more confident and live their lives to the fullest,” said Gray.

“Smile Train is grateful to be working with Catriona as one of our Global Ambassadors. She is committed to furthering our vision of giving new smiles and second chances to those born with a cleft, not only in the Philippines but around the world,” said Smile Train South East Asia Director Kimmy Coseteng-Flaviano.

For the last 20 years, Smile Train, with the support of its donors and partners around the world, have supported safe and quality cleft care for more than 1.5 million children in need. In the Philippines, Smile Train has supported cleft surgeries for more than 60,000 children since 2001.

For more information about Smile Train Philippines and to donate, please visit smiletrain.ph.