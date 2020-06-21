Catriona Gray to launch own rendition of “Raise Your Flag” single

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is releasing her own version of the inspiring anthem “Raise Your Flag,” her debut single under Star Music.

“It feels like I’m coming full circle. This song was birthed from representing and making my country proud in the Miss Universe 2018. Now, with it releasing during a time such as this, I feel like the message is still one that needs to be heard, but now it applies to all of us, in raising our voice and raising our flag for what we stand for,” Catriona shared.

“Raise Your Flag” urges listeners to take pride and encourages those who feel like giving up to believe in themselves. Its lyrics, composed by Trisha Denise and ABS-CBN Music’s creative director Jonathan Manalo, were inspired by the beauty queen’s answer in one of the questions asked during the Miss Universe pageant.

“It’s really special to me, especially since most of the lyrics are statements of mine when I represented the Philippines. Now the meaning has evolved, just as I have, I hope others will find their own meaning in the song too,” she disclosed.

Asia’s Soul Supreme, KZ Tandingan, sang the original “Raise Your Flag” song, with rap verses written and performed by Kritiko. KZ and Kritiko performed the single, together with the ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra, during Catriona’s homecoming concert held at the Araneta Coliseum after she won in the global pageant.

Aside from her highly anticipated music venture under ABS-CBN’s Star Music label, Catriona is also going into publishing with her upcoming book, “Conquering Your Universe.”

Produced by Star Music and Cornerstone Music, Catriona’s “Raise Your Flag” is set to be released on major digital music platforms soon.