Catriona Gray to launch own rendition of “Raise Your Flag” single

0 comment

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is releasing her own version of the inspiring anthem “Raise Your Flag,” her debut single under Star Music.

It feels like I’m coming full circle. This song was birthed from representing and making my country proud in the Miss Universe 2018. Now, with it releasing during a time such as this, I feel like the message is still one that needs to be heard, but now it applies to all of us, in raising our voice and raising our flag for what we stand for,” Catriona shared.

Raise Your Flag” urges listeners to take pride and encourages those who feel like giving up to believe in themselves. Its lyrics, composed by Trisha Denise and ABS-CBN Music’s creative director Jonathan Manalo, were inspired by the beauty queen’s answer in one of the questions asked during the Miss Universe pageant.

It’s really special to me, especially since most of the lyrics are statements of mine when I represented the Philippines. Now the meaning has evolved, just as I have, I hope others will find their own meaning in the song too,” she disclosed.

Asia’s Soul Supreme, KZ Tandingan, sang the original “Raise Your Flag” song, with rap verses written and performed by Kritiko. KZ and Kritiko performed the single, together with the ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra, during Catriona’s homecoming concert held at the Araneta Coliseum after she won in the global pageant.

Aside from her highly anticipated music venture under ABS-CBN’s Star Music label, Catriona is also going into publishing with her upcoming book, “Conquering Your Universe.”

Produced by Star Music and Cornerstone Music, Catriona’s “Raise Your Flag” is set to be released on major digital music platforms soon.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Sweet & Strong Red Ribbon Dads: Doug Kramer, Paul Soriano and Drew Arellano talk about fatherhood during quarantine

Team Orange 0 comments
It doesn’t come as a surprise that many people rely on the strength of their fathers as the heads of the family. Some fathers may be goofy, and some may…

Surf-Punk Band La Playa Bids Goodbye to Summer with their Double Release “Reanimator”

Team Orange 0 comments Music
Filipino Surf-Punk band La Playa is back with new music with the release of the “Reanimator” double. Coming off of their first track “Soul Surfin,” the four-piece up-and-coming band are…

Kapamilya Stars celebrate family and togetherness in “Forever Kapamilya” Station ID

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
The Kapamilya Channel, the current home of ABS-CBN’s well-loved programs, celebrates the joy and strength that family and togetherness bring in its first ever station ID with the theme “Forever…

Tiger Beer x Bamboo teamed up for recovery of small businesses

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Tiger Beer presented “Stronger than Ever”, an online benefit concert featuring Tiger Beer’s endorser Bamboo. The benefit concert aimed to raise funds for sari-sari stores impacted by the pandemic to…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone