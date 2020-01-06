Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray to be immortalized in Madame Tussauds Singapore

0 comment

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray have her image immortalized in Madame Tussauds Singapore. Catriona’s wax figure will wear a replica of the iconic lava gown, inspired by Albay’s Mayon Volcano, specially designed by Mak Tumang, which she wore when she won the 2018 Miss Universe tile.

“I am so excited to see the final figure and be a part of this special event! To unveil the figure in my home country with my fans watching is another dream come true.” said Catriona on her Instagram.

“The Philippines market continues to be one of our strongest markets and has been very important to our attractions in Asia and we had seen an increase of travellers to Madame Tussauds in Bangkok, Hong Kong and Singapore. We believe that by having Catriona’s wax figure, it will definitely be a huge draw and create the platform for her fans to get up-close with her in 2020. Her figure will be in Madame Tussauds Singapore for a limited period of time. Thereafter, her figure will be going to Madame Tussauds Bangkok and Hong Kong” said Susan Ang, Regional General Manager, Asia (excluding China).

“We are constantly bringing in more fun to cater to various markets and we look forward to welcome Catriona who will be the first Filipino wax figure in Madame Tussauds Singapore. Besides her figure Catriona also filmed something special for Madame Tussauds” said Alex Ward, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore.

More information will be released on Madame Tussauds Singapore’s social media pages, so be sure to stay tune for more information!

