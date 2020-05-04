Cebu Pacific issued new guidelines for Contactless Flights within the Philippines

Even if Cebu Pacific Air temporarily paused their operations due to COVID-19, their teams have been working round-the-clock, so future flights are contactless and have your health and well-being in mind.

When you’re ready to fly, rest assured they have everyone’s safety as our topmost priority.

Here are some of the new guidelines for Cebu Pacific Contactless Flights within the Philippines:

Required masks and physical distancing

Guests are required to keep masks on, from airport entrance until arrival. Bag drop counters will close one (1) hour before flights, to allow enough time for staggered boarding procedures. Physical distancing markers must be followed.

Frequent sanitation of passenger areas 

Hand sanitizers will be provided for guest and staff use, at the airport and inside the aircraft. CEB passenger areas such as kiosks, bag drop counters, shuttle buses, and aircraft lavatories and seats will also be frequently sanitized for everyone’s safety.

Self check-in and no-touch boarding

Guests are highly encouraged to check in online to minimize proximity to our check-in agents. Those with no bags can head straight to gate. Once the row is called, have boarding passes ready for scanning by our boarding gate agents.Meanwhile, our operations teams have these world-class Preventive Measures in place:

Rapid testing and PPEs for operating crew

CEB pilots and cabin crew will undergo rapid antibody tests before their assigned flights, as part of our commitment to flatten the curve. Operating crew cleared for flights will also don personal protective equipment. They are also trained to assist and isolate guests onboard, as needed.

Extensive aircraft disinfection

Our daily disinfection program includes the misting of the aircraft cabin, using an Airbus-approved disinfectant effective in eradicating viruses including the Coronavirus. This process is aligned with International Air Transport Association (IATA) guidelines, and ensures that all surfaces (such as passenger seats, overhead bins and cargo compartments) are covered and sanitized. Lavatories will also be sanitized every 30 minutes.

Hospital-grade HEPA air filters in Airbus aircraft

Air inside the cabin is changed every three (3) minutes, using High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters installed in our Airbus aircraft. HEPA filters can filter out viruses with a 99.99% efficiency, which is why it’s also used in hospital operating rooms.

Our teams will continue to work with government authorities, and use guidelines from the World Health Organization and the International Civil Aviation Organization. We will keep refining our procedures, so you can travel with peace of mind. We look forward to flying with you in the future. Let’s all work together so #EveryJuanWillFlyAgain,” said Candice Iyog, Vice President, Marketing and Customer Experience.

