BayaniJUAN: Cebu Pacific provides airlift support for COVID-19 response efforts

0 comment

Over the past several years, the need for humanitarian aid has dramatically increased on the back of major natural disasters, conflict or biohazards such as the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Aviation plays a critical role in the fast and reliable movement of humanitarian assistance such as food and medical supplies, especially when time is of the essence.

Cebu Pacific helps out in COVID-19 response efforts by offering all-cargo flights to transport medical equipment and goods to provinces

Amidst travel restrictions that came with the imposition of Community Quarantine across Luzon and many other provinces across the Philippines, Cebu Pacific (CEB) has continued to operate all-cargo flights to ensure that food, medicines and vital supplies are transported from one island to another across the archipelago.

Cebu Pacific has reserved its fleet of Airbus jets and ATR turbo-prop aircraft for free use of organizations sending medical support and PPEs across the country

Throughout the quarantine period, Cebu Pacific has been in constant coordination with the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) and other government agencies for cargo transport—especially those that are intended for humanitarian aid.

So far, CEB has operated over 40 cargo flights between Manila, Cebu, General Santos, Cagayan de Oro, Tacloban, Iloilo, and Davao using its fleet of Airbus jets and ATR turbo-prop aircraft. It is the only carrier in the Philippines with a dedicated ATR Freighter, capable of carrying as much as seven tons of cargo in one uplift.

Cebu Pacific assists the Philippine Army in sending medical supplies and equipment to support health workers in provinces

CEB’s cargo services include airlift support for local governments, humanitarian and aid organizations as well as other entities who are sending much-needed Personal Protective Equipment and medical supplies to help health workers and front liners in the provinces. To date, CEB has provided airlift support for humanitarian aid sent through Vice President Leni Robredo’s Angat Buhay Program, the Department of Health, the Philippine Red Cross, the Philippine Army and the TOWNS Foundation, among others.

For inquiries regarding Cebu Pacific Cargo, please contact +63288027070 or email cargocare@cebupacificair.com. For organizations who need airlift support for PPEs, medicines and other humanitarian aid, please email SocialResponsibility@cebupacificair.com.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

