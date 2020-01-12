Celebrate 1st “National Mia Day” at SM Megamall on January 13

Insight 360 Films will hold the first National Mia Day on January 13 at the Cinema 1 of SM Megamall in honor of women whose name is similar to the main protagonist of the most-awaited romantic comedy film Mia.

The special event, which will be held simultaneously with the advanced screening of the film Mia, has already create massive buzz on various social media platformsattracting thousands of inquiries from curious netizens all over the country.

“The moment we posted the trailer of Mia on Facebook and Youtube, weve noticed so many people tagging their friends and relatives named Mia. It gave us an idea to celebrate the National Mia Day two days prior to our movies theatrical release on January 15,” explained executive producer and Insight 360 Films president Chris Cahilig.

“So far weve received thousands of messages from women named Mia from all walks of life asking how they can participate in the event,” he added.

But with or without a free pass, legions of netizens are raring to go and watch award-winning director Veronica Velascos‘ Mia after viewing its beautifully crafted trailer, which has garnered, to date, close to 10 million views.

The trailer gave local movie fans a glimpse of the strong chemistry between Mia the doctor and EA Guzman the forester, with Coleen Garcia‘s classic raw beauty complementing EA’s charmingly boyish looks. It doesnt hurt, either, that both of them display considerable acting chops.

A compelling story about finding love, healing, and hope, Mia was directed by Velasco and produced by Insight 360 in partnership with Viva Films.

The film depicts the story of Mia, portrayed by Coleen Garcia, a doctor who turned self-destructive alcoholic after her fiancés tragic death, and Jay, played by Edgar Allan Guzman, a forester and environmental advocate who transforms mined-out lands into rainforests. The promise of love and healing comes when Jay decides to pursue the heartbroken Mia.

Other cast members of Mia include well-known actors William Martinez, Yayo Aguila, Billy Crawford, Star Orjaliza, Jeremy Domingo, Sunshine Teodoro, Pau Benitez and Xenia Barrameda.

Co-written by Velasco and Jinky Laurel, the film is a refreshing take on the usual romantic-comedy and hugot films, shining a light on relevant concepts such as grief, self-love, and acceptance.

As the first Filipino film of the new decade, local movie buffs believe that “Mia will exceed expectations and make its mark among the best of Filipino romantic-comedy flicks.

Mia will show on cinemas nationwide on January 15.