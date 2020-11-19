Celebrate a Joyful Christmas with #OPPOJoyFullSale starting November 22

Shaking up this year’s season of gift-giving, OPPO welcomes the holidays with its much-awaited #OPPOJoyFullSale campaign kicking off on November 22. To keep the Christmas spirit alive, and fill stockings with hope and joy, the global smart device brand announces many special offers and activities when customers purchase any of their bestselling products throughout the season: A12 (3GB/4GB), A52, A53, A92, Reno2 F, Reno3, Reno3 Pro, Reno4, and Find X2 Pro.

The Joy-Full Treat You Deserve

‘Tis the season to upgrade your smartphone with OPPO’s #OPPOJoyFullSale! Treat yourself and your loved ones to devices premium and greater-value-for-money features, and get special freebies too. Get a free OASE P10-L power bank or Rock Space P88 power bank with every purchase of smartphones priced Php10,000 and above, or a free 64GB TF card for every purchase of A53.

Promo period will run from November 22 – December 31 through OPPO stores, retail dealers, Shopee, and Lazada nationwide.

A Holly, Jolly Christmas Filled with Treats and Activities

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year, as OPPO celebrates the season with the #OPPOJoyFullSale weekly livestream series on their Facebook page, hosted by top celebrities and content creators, namely Alex Gonzaga, Nadine Lustre, Robi Domingo, Mimiyuuuh, Rain Matienzo, and Simon Javier. Viewers of the virtual party will get to avail of exclusive bundles and win more freebies, such as a Google Home Assistant, Viu Premium subscription vouchers, GrabFood vouchers, Uniqlo gift certificates, and even beloved OPPO gadgets, like A12 (3GB/4GB), A53, A92, Reno4, Enco W51 and OPPO Watch.

Additionally, OPPO brings you the first-ever Virtual Joy Hunt, where participants can get a chance to win more exciting prizes! Gather your friends and family online because all of you have a shot at winning major OPPO gifts and more. Stay tuned for the announcement mechanics and the special prizes to be given away.