Celebrate Father’s Day with SM City North EDSA

It’s Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21! And in new normal times, the celebrations go on at home as SM City North EDSA presents exciting and innovative ways through drive thru, take out, pick-up and online app delivery options of your favorite dining establishments.

SM City North EDSA has also partnered with food online apps such as Grabfood, Foodpanda and lalafood to provide shoppers their favorite food takeaway and delivery service.

Here are some tips on how to make Dad’s Day real special for him from SM City North EDSA.

  • Treat him to an #EatLikeAViking experience with Viking Luxury Buffet feast sets. Order now and create your own buffet via SM City North EDSA’s Facebook messenger: m.me/VIKINGSSMNORTH.
  • Indulge him with great taste and warm memories with Kapampangan gourmet favorites like crispy tadyang, kare-kare, knockout knuckles, and more from Bistro Remedios. Visit them at The Block at SM City North EDSA or contact them at 8372-4077 or 0915-284-0837.
  • Delight him with specialties from Michelin star restaurants like Tim Ho Wan and Hawker’s Chan. You can order from the restos or through our hotlines or viber groups: 0945-330-3314, 0945-330-3317, and 8374-2966.
  • Experience a New York moment with him with S&R’s New York style pizzas, burgers, fries, salads, chicken, hotdog and pasta. Available for take- out or delivery from our outlet at The Block via lalafood and foodpanda.
  • Bring home the #UltimateGrillandHotpotExperience! Tong Yang Plus at SM City North EDSA is now accepting orders through a create your own hotpot and grill feast using its wide selection of soup bases, barbecue, and sliced meats.
  • Host that Dad’s Day celebration by bringing #ContisFavorites right where you are. Now open for take-out and delivery at The Block at SM City North EDSA.
  • Make it a fun day with a seafood boodle from Seafood Island. Just imagine great food piled on top of banana leaves and eaten with bare hands. Call 8441-4913 to order.
  • Organize a pizza party with Amici’s Al Quattro Formaggi and Pepperoni and Three Cheese always #GreatWhenShared; Grape Escape’s brick oven pizzas; and Sbarro’s timeless tradition of fresh and handmade pizzas and pastas.
  • Create a dessert buffet with Famous Amos cookies, Mary Grace’s all-time favorite baked goodies, donuts from Krispy Kreme and JCo, French Baker’s Parisian delights. These go well with Starbucks’s handcrafted coffee beverages that have always brought us together.
  • Let the whole family give Dad a toast with coffee and tea specialties from Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Café Amazon’s refreshing favorites, and Milk Tea from Black Scoop Café, The Alley, Tiger Sugar, and Macao Imperial Tea.

The good news is that there is so much more to celebrate with from your favorite food and restaurants at the mall. If you want to get the most out of the Take Out & Delivery? Join SM Viber Community for the latest news and deals of restaurant open for take-out and delivery in SM Malls in Metro Manila and nearby Bulacan and Rizal. LINK: bit.ly/SMTakeOutAndDelivery

 

Team Orange 0 comments
Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Team Orange 0 comments Events
Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
