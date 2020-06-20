Celebrate Father’s Day with Araneta City’s “My Dad, My First Hero” Online Events and Promos

Araneta City shows gratitude to the first heroes of our lives with a series of online activities and promos that the whole family can enjoy this Father’s Day.

Join the City of Firsts in celebrating the special day for fathers through the Araneta City official Facebook page this weekend.

Crafty dads can catch a live woodworking demo on Saturday, June 20, by Lex Reyes of Craft MNL (4pm). Reyes, who honed his woodworking skills in Australia, will be teaching the basics of making a multi-purpose caddy.

Then on Sunday, June 21, Clara Ole’s Chef Florencio “DJ” Santos III will conduct a live cooking demo (2pm), to be followed by a live jazz performance by saxophonist Joshe Calvin Tiu who will play classics from the 80’s and 90’s (6pm).

Online viewers will also get a chance to win free Clara Ole gift packs through an online raffle! Simply watch Chef DJ’s workshop and tag 3 friends who love to cook on the comment section for a chance to win the prize.

For those planning to celebrate Father’s Day at Araneta City, just open the Araneta City mobile app while in any Araneta City establishment for a chance to win a grocery pack.

You can even get a chance to win a brand-new folding bike by following the official Araneta City Instagram. Just post a photo of you and your dad, and explain why your dad is your first hero. Make sure to include #MyDadMyFirstHero and #CityofFirsts.

Follow Araneta City on Facebook to catch other exciting promos and games lined up for Father’s Day.