Celebrate joie de vivre at Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila

Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila slowly reopens its doors this Yuletide season in celebration of joie de vivre (joy of living). Amidst unprecedented global lockdowns and period of uncertainty, the spirit of welcome endures at Sofitel starting with the reopening of its flagship Spiral restaurant and its newest food concept, Spiral at Home, that is set to bring back the holiday cheer even from the comforts of home.

Executive Chef Bettina Arguelles showcases Spiral’s distinctive gastronomic flair with a plethora of sumptuous offerings that will surely feast the eyes and appetite. With an elevated menu that includes truffle and foie gras wellington, cheese fondue, and a crudo bar to name a few, Spiral takes epicures to a festive treat with guaranteed ALLSAFE cleanliness and prevention standards in place.

Intimate Christmas celebrations are made even more exquisite as Spiral presents a limited offering of a festive Spiral at Home, a specially-curated menu of the restaurant’s signature dishes from across its prestigious 21 dining ateliers. Best enjoyed with family and friends for Christmas, New Year, and all other holiday feasts in between, these heartwarming specialties are offered in two sets: the Classic Christmas Dinner that includes a 5-7kg whole roasted turkey or 3.5kg US prime rib with sides like sausage and herb bread stuffing, potato gratin, French beans with pickled mustard seeds, maple glazed root vegetables, and artisan bread rolls; and the Ilustrado Christmas Dinner that includes a cochinillo (4-6kg roast suckling pig) and paella valenciana with patatas bravas, roasted Mediterranean vegetables, and pan con tomate as sides.

The Classic Christmas Dinner is available at Php 18,000 nett while the Ilustrado Christmas Dinner is available at Php 22,000 nett. For a special pop to the celebration, an add-on of two bottles of champagne is available for Php 5,000 nett. Advanced payment and three days pre-order are required.

In a unique twist to the traditional Christmas hamper, Spiral at Home presents the signature Spiral gastronomic experience in boxed sets and features a variety of regional favorites from France, India, Japan, South Korea, and U.S.A. Taking gourmands to a culinary journey around the world from the comforts of home, Spiral at Home is the perfectly delectable gift this Yuletide season. The first instalment of specialties includes the Grazing Box, Indian Thali, Japanese Omakase Set, Japanese Chirashi Don Tray, Japanese Sushi Platter, Korean Signature Set, Churrasco, and Spiral Burger Royale Kit presented in a self-heating hotbox for a hassle-free food preparation this busy Yuletide season. Advanced payment and three days pre-order are required.

On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, Sunset Bar makes an exclusive return with a poolside food truck festival. A foodgasmic celebration awaits guests with an al fresco dining experience featuring a mouth-watering assortment of international cuisines and free-flowing beverages. The food truck festival at Sunset Bar is set at Php 4,299 nett inclusive of free-flowing champagne, wine, beer, juices, and soda.

For restaurant reservations, inquiries, and Spiral at Home orders, please call F&B Reservations at 0917-309-2161 / (+632) 8-832-6988 or email H6308-FB12@sofitel.com.