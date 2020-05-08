Celebrate Mother’s Day with Netflix’s Reco-MOM-dations inspired by your favorite on-screen moms

This Mother’s Day, invite your family to step into your world for the day with the onscreen moms you love the most — from Ali and Lorelai to Joyce and Jean. No matter your favorite, Netflix got reco-MOM-dations for you:

Jane Villanueva – Jane The Virgin
What To Watch If You’re A Mom Like Jane

Life’s never short of drama, but somehow you always find a way toto balance your family’s needs, your dreams, and your hopelessly romantic heart.

  • The House of Flowers
  • Gentefied
  • Falling in Love
  • On My Block

Lorelai – Gilmore Girls
What To Watch If You’re A Mom Like Lorelai

Fueled by caffeine and frozen pizza, you’re quick with a joke, but even quicker to offer up a shoulder to cry on. While you’re a mom first, best friend is a close second.

  • Atypical
  • Jane The Virgin
  • 20th Century Women (Mujeres del Siglo XX)
  • Holiday In The Wild (Navidad en Africa)

Joyce – Stranger Things
What To Watch If You’re A Mom Like Joyce:

You’ll do whatever it takes to protect your kids, even if it means taking matters into your own hands.

  • Locke & Key
  • Raising Dion (Cómo Criar a un Superhéroe)
  • Good Girls (Chicas Buenas)
  • I Am Mother

Frankie – Grace & Frankie
What to Watch If You’re A Mom Like Frankie:

You’re a free spirit who takes your parenting cues from Mother Nature and your shahman. While you might not be PTA president, no one can compete with you when it comes to arts and crafts.

  • La casa de las flores
  • Sex Education
  • The Goop Lab (The Goop Lab con Gwyneth Paltrow)
  • Absurd Planet (Planeta Absurdo)

Ali Wong – stand-up specials
What To Watch If You’re A Mom Like Ali

You keep it real AF, and that means embracing all parts of motherhood: the good, the bad, and the Asian pear underwear.

  • Train to Busan
  • Homecoming
  • Roma
  • Stranger Things

Jen – Dead to Me
What To Watch If You’re A Mom Like Jen

You hold it together for your kids, even when it’s not so easy. Thankfully there’s death metal, white wine, and not so subtle sarcasm to get your through the day.

  • Workin’ Moms
  • Russian Doll
  • Grace & Frankie
  • After Life

Dr. Jean Milburn – Sex Education
What To Watch If You’re A Mom Like Jean

Like sex, parenting is a natural part of life that should be approached with openess and a curious mind, even though your kids might appreciate a little more discretion.

  • Birthmarked
  • Sex, Explained (El Sexo, En Pocas Palabras)
  • Unnatural selection (Selección antinatural)
  • 100 Humans: Life’s Questions.
  • Answered (100 Humanos)
  • The Politician

 

