‘Tis the season to be grateful, share best-loved goodies and all-time holiday favourites as thoughtful little gifts to family and friends. Novotel Manila Araneta City brings cheerful and delicious tidings this holiday season with a line-up of unforgettable dining feasts. The hotel’s culinary selection is sure to end your meal on a festive note.

Take this occasion to share the holiday’s bests and express the season’s greetings with hampers that are prepared with love and thoughtfulness, perfect for everyone at home or at the privacy of your space.

Choose from a wide selection of “Celebration in a Box” with selected cheese, premium cold cuts, honey jar with honey comb, caramelized nuts, olives in a jar, cracker bread, focaccia log, Auro chocolate and a bottle of red wine or opt for “Masagana holiday hamper” with your all-time Filipino favorites such as quezo de bola, smoked tuyo in a jar, Auro chocolate, chili garlic sambal, chocolate chip banana pound cake, holiday pork ham and a bottle of red wine. Available from December 1, 2020 to January 1, 2021.

Spark joy in your homes with goodies prepared not just for one but for the whole family! Freshly baked and freshly prepared Ube and Cheese Ensaymada, Garlic Cheese Bread, Mochi, Box of Cookies, Auro Chocolates and Chocolate Banana Pound Cake will surely be a hit on your holiday tables.

Christmas menu planning made easy and more convenient with our Home for the Holidays Christmas Platters available from December 1, 2020 to January 1, 2021. We’ve got a list of flavors to curate your own Christmas Feast including a good selection of appetizers, salads, pasta/paella/ roasted chicken, beef, pork and seafood. Holidays are made more cheerful as Novotel Manila invites you to a confectionary and delightful sweet journey. Experience the unforgettable combination of overflowing indulgent goodies from Indulge Gelato, homemade chocolate bars, ube jack fruit and coconut and mango log cakes.

Show grand gestures with grand gifts to share with the hotel’s Christmas feast good for sharing for 4 to 5 persons. The hotel’s finest savories showcase one show-stopper after another, boasting aromas to choose from, such as choice of 2 salads or appetizers, 2 hot entrees, 1 rice or pasta and 2 desserts. Compliment it with a choice of a bottle of wine or sparkling juice.

Place your orders in advance and visit our Holiday Booth at the Gateway Mall Activity Area, Level 1 until December 15, 2020. For bulk orders, at least two days lead time is required before day of pickup. Payment is through cash or credit card.

For Christmas Feast and TakeMeOut holiday orders please call, +632 8990 7999 or 0949 886 5591 or

email H7090-FB1@accor.com.