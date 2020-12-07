Nine models of Nokia phones are up for grabs at discounted prices from December 07 to 31

With Christmas drawing near, HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, is pleased to announce its line-up of promos that will surely bring plenty of holiday cheer to everyone.

Starting today, December 7 until December 31, five models of Nokia feature phones, viz. Nokia 105, Nokia 110, Nokia 150, Nokia 210, and the Original, Nokia 5310; and four models of Nokia smartphones, viz. Nokia C1, Nokia C2, Nokia 7.2 and the newly launched Nokia 3.4, will be available on e-commerce platforms Shopee, Lazada and Zalora at discounted prices.

Add more festive cheer in your life with the reliable Nokia feature phones

Offering connectivity and entertainment at price points more affordable than ever, the Nokia 105, Nokia 150, Nokia 210, Nokia 110 and Nokia 5310 offer all the daily essentials in a compact phone that fits in the palm of a hand.

Built with a long-lasting battery, the Nokia 105 allows users to make longer calls and store up to 2,000 contacts and 500 SMS for those important conversations. It features fun games and a radio to relax with during downtime.

Featuring a longer design, a 2.4-inch screen and larger-than-ever ergonomic keys, the Nokia 150 makes it easier for users to navigate the phone’s buttons. It has a VGA camera and flash, an FM radio, an MP3 player and games such as the classic Snake Xenzia.

The Nokia 210 enables internet browsing through the Opera Mini web browser and comes with Facebook so users can share special moments with the world. It also has four preloaded games, including the classic Snake.

For music buffs, the Nokia 110 has a built-in MP3 player and a MicroSD card slot for up to 32GB of expandable storage for an even longer playlist. Users can also enjoy endless hours of fun with games such as Snake and four equally addictive try-and-buy games, including Doodle Jump and Football Cup.

The Nokia 5310 upgrades the music experience with its dedicated music buttons and powerful dual front-facing speakers. The powerful battery, durable design and reliable technology guarantee users will never have to miss a beat.

Add more festive cheer in your life with exciting Nokia smartphones

The Nokia smartphone line-up – Nokia C1, Nokia C2, Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 3.4 all boast large screens and stellar cameras that level up the quality and phone experience of its users.

The Nokia C1 offers lasting entertainment with its 5.45-inch display, 3G connectivity, all-day battery life, and internal storage that can hold up to 3,000 songs and expanded to 64GB with a MicroSD card. Users can take their selfies to the next level with the 5MP front-facing camera with flash that captures sharp photos even at night.

Meanwhile, the Nokia C2 combines a 5.7-inch HD+ display, 4G connectivity and a longer-lasting battery for an even more immersive experience. It also features a front-facing camera with flash and HDR photography to give photos that extra level of detail.

Both the Nokia C1 and Nokia C2 operate on the Android 9 Pie (Go edition), which means there are fewer pre-installed apps so users can keep more of their favourite content.

The Nokia 7.2 is packed with even more exciting features such as an impressive 6.3-inch display, 48MP triple cameras, state-of-the-art HDR PureDisplay technology and two-day battery life. With a depth sensor that enables true-to-life ZEISS portraits and a 118-degree camera, the Nokia 7.2 delivers crisp photos even in low light. As part of the Android One partnership, the Nokia 7.2 operates on Android 10 and comes with guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years.

The recently launched Nokia 3.4 packs a powerful processor – the newest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 460 Mobile Platform – to bring you a strong performance upgrade at a more accessible price point, combining reliability, premium design and the best of Android in a durable package that pushes boundaries of value. It is the first in its series to feature a punch-hole display and mighty triple rear cameras with an ultra-wide lens and AI imaging. It delivers a two-day battery life to let you get more out of your phone, for longer.

Sancho Chak, HMD Global General Manager for the Philippines, Hong Kong and Thailand, says: “This holiday season, we hope to spread more cheer and attract new fans as we roll out our promos for five of our feature phones and three of our smartphones. We are excited for more people to experience the reliability and trust associated with a Nokia phone.”

Pricing and availability

During the promo period, Nokia 105, Nokia 110, Nokia 150, Nokia 210 and Nokia 5310 will be available for only Php800, Php1,540, Php1,840, Php1,240, Php2,040, respectively – a Php50 drop from the original price of each model.

The Nokia 105 and Nokia 110 come in pink and blue colour variants. The Nokia 150, Nokia 210 and Nokia 5310 are offered in the red colour variant.

For the smartphones, the Nokia C1 and Nokia C2 will come with a Php100 discount at Php2,890 and Php3,690, respectively. The Nokia 7.2 features a whopping Php6,000 price drop to give it a discounted price of Php9,990. The Nokia 3.4 gets Php 100 discount from Php7,990 to Php7,890.

The Nokia C1 is available in the red colour variant whilst the Nokia C2 and Nokia 7.2 come in cyan. The discounted Nokia 3.4 will be available in Fjord colour variant.

Nokia fans can purchase the discounted phones at Shopee, Lazada and Zalora from December 7 to December 31 using the voucher codes below: