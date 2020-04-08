Celebrating Holy Week Online

From drive-through confessions, where a priest – seated a meter away – hears a parishioner confess his sins while inside his car, to receiving holy communion in front yards, the Catholic Church has found innovative ways to engage its flock in prayer and participate in church activities amid the worldwide spread of the novel corona virus (Covid-19) which necessitates everybody to practice physical distancing, among other things.

Filipinos, as well as most people of the world, will still be staying at home under enhanced community quarantine as we observe the Holy Week, starting Palm Sunday, April 5 until Easter Sunday, April 12. But everybody will be blessed, Pope Francis said. And Holy Week will be celebrated online, with masses to be livestreamed on Facebook and Youtube by various dioceses across the country.

At the Vatican City, the Pope celebrates daily masses at 2pm at Vatican News English on YouTube.

Following is the schedule of masses in various Philippine churches:

