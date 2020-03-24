Century Pacific Food Inc. assures enough food supply

0 comment

The country’s biggest canned food maker, Century Pacific Food, Inc. (CPFI) assures the public of adequate supply of its products to meet the heightened demands of consumers during this period of Expanded Community Quarantine.

Thanks to the support of the Department of Trade & Industry and the Inter Agency Task Force, we are able to maintain a smooth flow of goods. Our factories are continually operating with enough capacity despite the use of a skeletal workforce. Thus, we currently have sufficient stock of products in our warehouses so there is no need to panic or worry that supply might run out,” says Ted Po, CPFI President.

There is enough raw materials and ingredients to sustain production. Our trade partners, distributors and retailers also have enough supply.” Ted Po says.

CPFI food products include such brands as Century Tuna, Argentina, 555, Swift, Birch Tree Fortified Milk, Angel Milk, Fresca, Wow Ulam, Hunt’s and Coco Mama.

Let us all do our share in beating COVID19 by not panic buying,” Po added.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Shanti Dope celebrates back-to-back achievements for hit track “Normalan”

Team Orange 0 comments
Young rap phenom Shanti Dope is celebrating back-to-back accomplishments for his latest hit “Normalan.” The track recently hit over million streams on the music streaming platform Spotify, less than a…

Ligo Philippines redirects advertising funds to COVID-19 relief and response efforts

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Ligo Philippines is aware of the challenges that many kababayans face everyday as they protect themselves from COVID-19. It has been prioritizing Filipinos’ welfare since the beginning and like everyone,…

SEAOIL announces fuel discounts for medical frontliners

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
For frontliners with their own vehicles, SEAOIL has announced that a P5.00 gasoline and P3.00 diesel discount in selected stations across the country has been made available. These frontliners include…

Travel Advisory: AirAsia extends flexibility options for existing flight bookings with departures until 30 April 2020 amidst COVID-19 outbreak

Team Orange 0 comments Health
AirAsia is offering extended flexibility options for ALL existing flight bookings made on or before 22 March 2020 with a departure date between 23 March and 30 April 2020 (excluding…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone