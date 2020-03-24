Century Pacific Food, Inc. donates 1M packs of assorted canned goods and milk

Century Pacific Food, Inc. (CPFI), the countrys biggest canned food maker, has announced it will be providing aid and one million food packs to Filipinos amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

CPFI, as part of its Food, Health, and Hope” program, is pledging to donate one million assorted packs of ulam and fortified milk through the National Government and partner local government units. The food packs will be distributed nationwide, targeting communities severely impacted by COVID-19 cases, to bring nourishment to those who need it most.

As the virus continues to affect even more lives, CPFI is also providing its employees care packages and financial aid, especially to its workers who continuously ensure that CPFI’s products are always available.

At this time when COVID-19 threatens our health and our lives, we will make every effort to help those greatly affected by this pandemic, to make sure our consumers have enough CPFI products to see them through this crisis, and give security to our employees who work hard to make all of these happen. Together we can beat COVID-19.”, says CPFI executive vice president and chief operating officer Greg Banzon.

CPFI products include Century Tuna, Argentina, 555, Swift, Birch Tree, Angel, Blue Bay, Wow, Fresca Tuna, Lucky 7, Shanghai Luncheon Meat, Home Pride, Hunts, and Coco Mama.