Century Pacific Food, Inc. donates 1M packs of assorted canned goods and milk

0 comment

Century Pacific Food, Inc. (CPFI), the countrys biggest canned food maker, has announced it will be providing aid and one million food packs to Filipinos amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

CPFI, as part of its Food, Health, and Hope” program, is pledging to donate one million assorted packs of ulam and fortified milk through the National Government and partner local government units. The food packs will be distributed nationwide, targeting communities severely impacted by COVID-19 cases, to bring nourishment to those who need it most.

As the virus continues to affect even more lives, CPFI is also providing its employees care packages and financial aid, especially to its workers who continuously ensure that CPFI’s products are always available.

At this time when COVID-19 threatens our health and our lives, we will make every effort to help those greatly affected by this pandemic, to make sure our consumers have enough CPFI products to see them through this crisis, and give security to our employees who work hard to make all of these happen. Together we can beat COVID-19.”, says CPFI executive vice president and chief operating officer Greg Banzon.

CPFI products include Century Tuna, Argentina, 555, Swift, Birch Tree, Angel, Blue Bay, Wow, Fresca Tuna, Lucky 7, Shanghai Luncheon Meat, Home Pride, Hunts, and Coco Mama.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

10 ABS-CBN Sports videos that every sports fan should binge-watch right now

Team Orange 0 comments
Even as major sporting events have been canceled and Filipinos have been advised to stay indoors, there is still no stopping ABS-CBN Sports in delivering a wide variety of sports…

Smart rolls out bonus data for postpaid subscribers

Team Orange 0 comments Health
PLDT mobile subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc. (SMART) has started roll​ing out bonus data for all Smart postpaid subscribers as part of its efforts to provide customers with means to stay…

Century Pacific Food Inc. assures enough food supply

Team Orange 0 comments Business
The country’s biggest canned food maker, Century Pacific Food, Inc. (CPFI) assures the public of adequate supply of its products to meet the heightened demands of consumers during this period…

Shanti Dope celebrates back-to-back achievements for hit track “Normalan”

Team Orange 0 comments Music
Young rap phenom Shanti Dope is celebrating back-to-back accomplishments for his latest hit “Normalan.” The track recently hit over million streams on the music streaming platform Spotify, less than a…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone