Century Park Hotel’s Celebration Of Romance

Century Park Hotel, one of the finest hotels in Metro Manila, is delighted to offer its lineup of romantic treats this February. Get ready for a spectacular month as we welcome a load of offers for you and your special someone.

As early as February 10, avail of our best-selling Valentine’s Day special themed cakes and luscious chocolates from Deli Snack, the hotel’s delicatessen.

On February 13 to 15, Café in the Park will feature an exclusive buffet perfect for your Valentine date. For only P1,895 net, delight in our delectable feast carefully prepared by Raymond Chua, the hotel’s Executive Chef. It comes with a round of house iced tea, red or white wine.

“Aishite Imasu” or “I love you” in Japanese, is the way to go at Century Tsukiji, the Japanese restaurant of the hotel. The outlet will give you an ultimate gustatory treat for two. You may also indulge yourselves in mouthwatering entrées to your heart’s content.

Aside from a complimentary snack at the Atrium Lounge for every drink, avail of the hotel’s famed Chocolate Pralines for a minimum consumption of P1,500 for two diners and P3,500 for a group of four.

The hotel gives importance to every occasion as we aim to give more than an outstanding and exemplary hospitality service to each and every one of our guests,” said Century Park Hotel General Manager Anthony Tan. “May our vast choices of gastronomic pleasures be the way to win our patrons’ hearts,” he added.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

