Century Park Hotel Manila to participate in Manila Restaurant Week 2020 from September 20-27

Without a doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the F & B industry.

Gradually, with the relaxation of dine-in guidelines, the industry stands a chance to be revived. The City Government of Manila through the Manila Bureau of Permits, Department of Tourism, Culture anMANILA RESTAURANT WEEKd Arts of Manila and the Manila Public Information Office are pleased to announce Manila Restaurant Week 2020, an event under the Manila Support Local program. This initiative seeks to promote and revive local businesses in the city in this time of crisis as well as foster the spirit of unity among big and small entrepreneurs and businessmen to boost the economy once again.

As rich and diverse as its culture and heritage, Manila has a limitless array of world-class culinary classics and through this weeklong event which will run from September 20-27, 2020, foodies will get to experience the best of the city’s gustatory delights at very special discounts in participating restaurants and food outlets.

Century Park Hotel’s Atrium Lounge, known for its relaxing ambience and fine dining experience, is joining the Manila Restaurant Week.

With a whopping 40% discount, the hotel will feature classics which will include Café in the Park’s Set Breakfast from P674.87 to P404.92, American Breakfast from P615.00 to P369.00 and the all-time favorite Hainanese Chicken from P636.77 to P382.06. We also added savory platters of meat such as US Beef Medallion which can be savored from P712.96 to P427.78. Topping off the list are our mouthwatering Asian treats such as Salmon Teppanyaki and Buta Kakuni (from P761.95 to P457.17). All these are available for dine-in, take-out and delivery.

“We are pleased to take part in the Manila Restaurant Week as we strongly support the government’s initiatives to uplift not only the F & B industry but the tourism industry as well especially during these trying times. We hope that this event will bring about food enthusiasts to try and savor once again the best of what Manila has to offer,” enthused Century Park Hotel’s General Manager Anthony Tan.

Manila Restaurant Week 2020 recently had its grand virtual launch at the Manila Hotel led by Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and other government officials. World-renowned singer Lea Salonga, who expressed her warm support for this undertaking, performed her new single titled “Dream Again” on this day.

Century Park Hotel will enforce all stringent measures to ensure the safety of its patrons in this weeklong gustatory festival. With its participation, fine dining lovers can enjoy its fancy dishes at a more affordable rate while being able to #SupportLocal. The Atrium Lounge will be open from 9:00AM to 7:00Pm during this weeklong celebration.