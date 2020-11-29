Konnichiwa! Your favorite Japanese delights are back! Century Park Hotel to reopen Century Tsukiji on December 1, 2020

The Holiday season brings people together because of the joyful festivities and the mouthwatering feasts. The celebrations may turn out to be a little different this year but Century Park Hotel Manila is definitely keeping the yuletide traditions alive with the re-opening of Century Tsukiji, the hotel’s Japanese food outlet, on December 1, 2020. Get ready for loads of delightful treats and offers coming your way.

Kickoff December with an Eat-All-You-Can Special featuring classic Japanese delicacies. Customize your filling meal by choosing from the following categories: appetizer (potato salad, kani mango salad, kani krunch maki, yasai itame, vegetable tempura and yasai salad), main course (ebi tempura, chicken teriyaki, tenderloin teppan, salmon belly teppan, pork tonkatsu, buta kakuni, chicken karaage and yakiniku), rice (steamed rice, mixed fried rice, vegetable fried rice and beef fried rice), soup (miso and corn miso) and dessert (tiramisu, matcha cake, Hokkaido cheese cake, vanilla ice cream and strawberry ice cream).

At only P999 net per head, the fantastic Christmas feast is available daily from 11:00AM to 2:30PM. Check out the menu below for the complete selection.

This holiday deal gets even better! Enjoy additional dishes like salmon & tuna sashimi and ramen on December 24 – 25 & 30 – 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021 for only P1,450 net.

Ramen lovers will also swoon over the Unlimited Ramen offering. Choose from among five warm bowls of delight, namely: tonkotsu ramen, chashu negi miso ramen, niku shoyu ramen, tori age yasai ramen and niku to uminosachi yaki ramen. These creations are paired better with sushi delights such as shake chizu, kani kyarameru, california maki, kappa maki and kampyo maki. Relish this unlimited culinary treat for as low as P699 net.

Other Japanese cravings from the a la carte menu and set meals are also available for your enjoyment. For prices and other details, check out the menu below.

Protocols such as temperature check, disinfection, filling out of health declaration form upon entrance, social distancing, one-way policy and wearing of masks will be enforced.

We are excited to welcome guests once again to Century Tsukiji. After the reopening of Atrium Lounge a few months ago, the comeback of our Japanese outlet is a refreshing development. It shows the resilience of the hospitality industry and love for good food is not something that even the pandemic can change,” says Anthony Tan, Century Park Hotel’s General Manager.

Exhilarating times are just about to commence at Century Park Hotel Manila. We look forward to spending the holidays with you over an indulging blowout. For more information, contact us at 8528-5855 or 0917-633-2497, via SMS or Viber.

