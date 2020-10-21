Charo Santos leads inspiring conversations in new FYE show “Dear Charo”

0 comment

Award-winning actress and TV host Charo Santos makes the audience part of her conversations in “Dear Charo,” the newest show on FYE Channel on the Pinoy livestreaming app Kumu premiering on Monday (October 26).

Charo, whose “MMK” is set to air new episodes soon, is expected to show her lighter side while drawing out inspiring stories on the new digital platform. Joining her as co-host is ABS-CBN Creative Communications Management head Robert Labayen, who is behind the Kapamilya network’s annual Christmas station IDs such as “Bro, Ikaw ang Star ng Pasko,” “Thank You for the Love,” and “Family is Love.”

Every Monday night for four weeks, Charo and Robert will engage in stirring tête-à-têtes with featured personalities and their live audiences.

In its pilot episode, “Dear Charo” will guest evangelical leader and Zoe Broadcasting Network founder Bro. Eddie Villanueva as well as actress and “U-Turn” lead star Kim Chiu.

“Dear Charo” streams on FYE Channel on Kumu mobile app every Monday starting October 26 at 8:00 pm.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

