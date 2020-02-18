Pink Peach Delight and Smooth Brr-ews to bring that cherry blossom experience at Starbucks Philippines

Cool breeze, faded pink flowers, and new beginnings — the arrival of spring is one that is always anticipated by many especially in Japan. The rare sight of Sakura trees coming in full bloom lifts blissful spirits, signifying a unique sense of renewal and optimism. Every year, Starbucks offers to bring that cherry blossom experience but always with its own twist.

This February, spring winds are beginning to blow cool air as Starbucks embraces the changing of the season with a cheerful menu of new favorites inspired by the sweet-smelling peach blossom.

The Pink Peach Blossom Cream Frappuccino® blended beverage is as pleasant as a bright sunny day. From the peach jelly infusion in the cream base, to the pink flower meringue topping, this Instagram-mable pink peach beverage tastes as delightful as it looks. Starbucks also offers another sweet and refreshing variation with the Chocolate Black Tea Peach Blossom Cream Frappuccino® blended beverage, which blends the aromatic black tea, creamy chocolate, and tart pink peach sauce. Indulge in this new season’s favorites and let these featured beverages bring you spring in a cup!

For those who want to spend their breezy days vigorous and full of energy, one can count on refreshing Starbucks Smooth Brr-ews. Perfectly balanced with tart and tangy citrus, the new Yuzu Cold Brew is layered with flavor and texture that is crafted to deliver a smooth and satisfying cold brew experience. Yuzu is a highly aromatic citrus fruit popular in modern Japanese cuisine, which is usually an elevated ingredient across the region.

Another new offering is the Coconut Milk Cold Brew, which lays foundation on the Starbucks Signature Cold Brew, lightly sweetened and finished with a delicate float of coconut milk which cascades throughout the cup. This all new variant will be made available in select stores.

Experience springtime in Starbucks starting February 18, and have a picture perfect moment as you feel the cheerful spring breeze.

