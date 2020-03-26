Chevron supports COVID-19 frontliners and health workers

Chevron companies in the country recently teamed up to donate cash and fuels amounting to almost Php1,000,000 to provide safe transportation and equipment to frontlliners and health workers in the fight against COVID-19.

Chevron Philippines Inc. (Caltex), marketer of the Caltex brand of fuels and lubricants, together with Chevron Holdings Inc. (CHI), donated P500,000 to the Philippine General Hospital Medical Foundation Inc. (PGHMFI) to address the shortage in medical supplies and personal protective equipment that our frontline healthcare professionals need for proper patient management. PGH is one of the designated exclusive COVID-19 hospitals in Metro Manila and the Philippines’ largest public tertiary hospital.

Caltex also teamed up with JAC Liner, one of the largest bus companies in the country, to provide fuel support amounting to P250,000 to four (4) shuttle buses servicing frontliners and health workers so that they can quickly and safely report for duty. The donation will cover the routes from Paranaque Integrated Terminal to Alabang and Ortigas to Shaw Boulevard until the first week of April.

Caltex Makati Credit Cooperative, run by Caltex employees, also donated P25,000 to Kaya Natin! Foundation to aid its volunteers in ferrying hospital workers from various pick up and drop off points in Metro Manila. Kaya Natin! is a non-profit and non-government organization that promotes good governance and ethical leadership. This employee donation drive is still ongoing.

Caltex also partnered with ride-hailing platform Grab Philippines for its GrabBayanihan initiative with a Php300 daily gas voucher provided to each Grab volunteer driver-partners. Dedicated GrabBayanihan Cars are free, 24-hour transport service for healthcare workers. Each car can transport two healthcare workers at a time, in accordance with the government’s social distancing guidelines.

Caltex is one with the Philippine nation and our frontliners and health workers in battling this global pandemic. We are actively responding to the COVID-19 outbreak and while we continue to closely monitor our operating environment, we are also supporting PGH, JAC Liner, Kaya Natin! Foundation, and Grab Philippines in their mission to help curtail this virus. We hope this crisis will soon be over and that everyone stays safe,” shares CPI Country Chairman Louie Zhang.

Caltex stations in Luzon remain open amidst the enhanced community quarantine. In addition to raising hygiene standards in the stations, regular temperature checks, observance of 1-meter social distancing, and more frequent sanitation of areas with high human touchpoints are also implemented. Customers are encouraged to utilize contactless payment methods and are welcome to make use of the disinfectants or hand sanitizers located at the cashiers.

To those who also want to donate, please visit PGH and Kaya Natin Foundation for more information.

