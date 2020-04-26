Christian Bautista and Janine Teñoso Release Frontliner Tribute Music Video for “Bukas Wala Nang Ulan”

Christian Bautista and Janine Teñoso have released the official music video for their recent collaboration “Bukas Wala Nang Ulan,” which serves as a tribute video for multiple groups and individuals affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video showcases various photos and videos of frontliners and survivors of COVID-19 in the Philippines, showing both the hardships and sacrifices of those battling the disease at the front lines, and the joys of how people are coming together as one community despite the hardships.

 

Although it is still early on into the pandemic, the video also features some triumphs of early survivors – showing hope that we can all surpass the situation, just as the song highlights.

Released on Tuesday, the music video also serves as a call to action for relief efforts, with parts of the streaming proceeds to be donated to Philippine Red Cross’ Quezon City Chapter. Additionally, Universal Records has partnered with Help From Home (http://helpfromhome.ph), a coordination hub that connects individuals and institutions to those most in need: frontliners and communities at risk.

Just like the song that plays throughout, its accompanying visuals are sure to uplift spirits and share some relief at the times we are facing today.

Bukas Wala Nang Ulan is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, and all digital stores worldwide under Universal Records. Janine Teñoso appears on the track and video courtesy of VIVA Records.

