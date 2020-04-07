Christian Bautista and Janine Teñoso release uplifting duet “Bukas Wala Nang Ulan”

0 comment

 

From Asia’s Romantic Balladeer Christian Bautista and one of OPM’s finest young artists Janine Teñoso comes the original collaboration “Bukas Wala Nang Ulan.”

The uplifting track comes at just the right time amidst the struggles the world faces today, as it tackles going through hardships and overcoming them day after day and having each other as company to move forward.

Talking more about the collaboration, Christian says “Janine’s music has always amazed me ever since I heard her version of “Di Na Muli;” I’m glad that we are able to sing a duet together finally, especially with this song that hopefully may encourage more people during these tough times.”

Likewise, Janine, who is happy and grateful to be doing the collaborations shares the same sentiments about the song’s message. She says: “the song is very timely. I really like the chorus part of the song where it says, “Masisilayan mo din ang bahaghari, dahil bukas wala ng ulan” It gives hope to a lot of people especially during these times. A lot have been already affected— and releasing this hopeful and inspirational song is a good way to remind them that there is hope, peace and restoration. That in the end, everyone will get through these challenges.”

With the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, the song is expected to raise the spirits of audiences around the country and the world, with assurance that the hardships will pass and everyone will rise above them in the days to come.

Bukas Wala Nang Ulan is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, and all digital stores worldwide under Universal Records. Janine Teñoso appears on the track courtesy of VIVA Records.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

