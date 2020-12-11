Christmas comfort food from Pancake House

0 comment

Snuggle with your loved ones and spread feel-good experiences with Pancake House’s Classic Pan Chicken® Holiday Bucket that only starts at Php 499 for five (5) pieces. Amp it up with the Holiday Bucket Set A which includes six (6) pieces of the Classic Pan ChickenÒ, two (2) large Spaghetti with Garlic Bread, six (6) sides of your choice of Mashed Potato with Gravy or Coleslaw, and 1.5 liter Coke for Php 673; or the Holiday Bucket Set B, this time with six (6) cups of Plain Rice together with your chicken and sides for Php 413.

Get this now for dine-in, take-out, or delivery by calling the Max’s Group hotline or delivery.pancakehouse.com.ph, GrabFood, foodpanda, and LalaFood.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

