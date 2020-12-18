Christmas releases from Warner Music artists Sam Akins, EJ de Perio, LTNM and Nicole Asensio

These quarantined holidays may be testing our patience and faith, but creativity continues to step up to bring happiness back into our homes. A lot of artists have been spending this opportunity releasing song after song, so when lockdown protocols began to dictate our “new normal,” Warner Music Philippines artists got to work.

Warner Music Philippines, a top player in the local and global music industry, continues to share new music during this time when live performances are prohibited and holiday celebrations are limited. Among the label’s special yuletide offerings include singles from Sam Akins, EJ de Perio, and award-winning singer-songwriter Nicole Asensio to mention a few.

Nicole Asensio was feeling down about the pandemic, but her quarantine-produced single, “See You This Christmas,” is her way of pulling us back up. “Minus its commercial craziness the true meaning of Christmas is about giving Him thanks, to praise and glorify Him for all he has done for us. Even if we recount everything the pandemic took away from us and were left with our hearts quiet, perhaps, we could still have a meaningful celebration of Christmas,” says Nicole about the song’s meaning. “Moving forward into 2021, one day we might celebrate with all the fun again, but I hope we remember that we didnt really need all of that glaze to draw meaning from a Covid-time Christmas, and that Christmas has not lost its meaning, but probably means more now.”

Sam Akins on the other hand calls “Alone For Christmas” ‘a rather divergent Christmas song.’ On the inspiration of his latest single, he says, “2020 is unlike any other due to the pandemic, and with the new normal, how we celebrate Christmas this year is different. The song is centered on how different this year’s celebration will be for some. Family members are separated from each other while some will celebrate without their loved ones who have passed. The most wonderful time of the year is so because it brings family and friends together, but it’s also a little less wonderful when youre missing someone. An artist’s duty is to reflect the times, so a different time calls for a different tune.”

Known for having his songs played on TV shows and being the voice behind some of the catchiest commercial jingles, EJ de Perio has successfully solidified his spot in this generation of Filipino music. For his Christmas song “Panahon” he explains, “The song is about hope because a lot of people turned down joy this Christmas because of the virus. The song serves as a reminder that Christmas is a season of fresh starts where every empty heart will be filled with joy and hope.”

Alternative rock band Love Thy Neighbor Movement (LTNM) is also out with a Christmas single. “’Sa Piling Mo Ngayong Pasko’ tells the story that most of us are experiencing during this pandemic. It talks about losing somebody and longing for God’s presence this Christmas season. It’s an outcry for His light during this darkness, and a way of remembering that despite the problems around us, He is still the center and the reason for this season. It’s a song of hope, and about having faith that in the end, He will always be there for us, the band describes. The lyric video of “Sa Piling Mo Ngayong Pasko” is on LTNM’s YouTube channel.

Other Christmas singles in Warner’s roster are “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” (Nino Alejandro), “Sounds Like Christmas” (Andrew Collins featuring Katrina Madrigal), “Home For Christmas (Andrew Collins), “Christmas With You” (MAJAM Sisters), and “Pasko Na Sinta Ko” (Gim Rum and Truth).