City of Dreams Manila is the First Integrated Resort to Utilize Solar Energy with its Recent Inauguration of P76M Solar Solutions

City of Dreams Manila inaugurates its Php 76 million 1.2MW solar solutions at the topmost level of its parking building, marking a milestone as the first integrated resort in the country to harness solar energy.

The 3,120 Solar PV panels have a guaranteed generation capacity of almost 2,000 MWh per year, which would be equivalent to the average annual electricity consumption of more than 7,000 typical households. The renewable energy generated will reduce the carbon emissions of the integrated resort by over 1,000 Tonnes of CO2/year, which is equal to more than 270 passenger cars, or the amount of CO2 emissions sequestered from 1,500 acres (600 hectares) of trees each year.

“This venture is a significant step in our vision to be sustainable in our operations. Utilizing clean and renewable energy is only one of our numerous green initiatives and we hope that as we set the bar for sustainable operations, we also inspire positive change as we all take part in the growing movement towards a more sustainable future,” City of Dreams Manila Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Kevin Benning said.

Harnessing the power of the sun is considered the best form of renewable energy, as solar solutions create no waste or emissions. In partnership with Meralco’s renewable energy subsidiary, Spectrum and global professional services company GHD, the solar project is the latest initiative of City of Dreams Manila in its continuing commitment to lower environmental impact. Under its long-term “Sustainable Dreams” program, the luxury resort has embarked on a vermicomposting facility and greenhouse nursery on property; a holistic and sustainable coffee program for which it partners with local coffee farmers through the Philippine Coffee Board Inc., eliminates wastes by using coffee remains for vermicomposting; recycling of used coffee capsules with Nespresso, among other endeavors.

“Meralco shares City of Dreams’ commitment to a sustainable future, and we are pleased that through our renewable subsidiary, Spectrum, we will be collaborating to safeguard our environment, reduce carbon footprint and make energy efficiency an integral part of their operations. As an enabler of technologies and intelligent power use, Meralco invites other stakeholders in the leisure and entertainment industry to follow the example of City of Dreams,” Spectrum President and Meralco First Vice President and Head of Customer Retail Services and Corporate Communications, Victor S. Genuino said.

The integrated resort is also closely working with ABS-CBN Foundation for the repurposing of used oils with the Bantay Langis program, recycling of used batteries with the Bantay Baterya initiative, and Waste Electronic and Electrical Equipment Recovery project.

These ongoing projects are in line with the overall sustainability strategy of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, developer and owner of casino gaming and entertainment resort facilities in Asia and Europe including City of Dreams Manila through its subsidiary Melco Resorts and Entertainment (Philippines) Corporation.

Dubbed as “Above and Beyond,” Melco’s sustainability strategy focuses on meeting four key goals by 2030:

-To achieve carbon neutral resorts with reduction targets across a range of emission sources;

– To achieve zero waste across its resorts, eliminate problematic single-use plastics in daily operations and contribute to circular economy in Asia;

– To be the employer of choice and create the best-in-class working environment for its employees, and to be the best partner to the community both in Macau and around the world; and 4)

– To inspire guests by seamlessly integrating sustainability in their experience and demonstrate a sustainable future is a better future.

Melco is the first hospitality group and integrated resort operator globally to become a signatory to The New Plastic Economy Global Commitment led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation in collaboration with UN Environment.