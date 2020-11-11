City of Dreams Manila Staycations Beckon to Metro Manila Residents

Having been granted a certificate to operate for staycations by the Department of Tourism, City of Dreams Manila reopens the doors of its Forbes Travel Guide-recognized hotels: Nuwa, Nobu Hotel and Hyatt Regency Manila — bringing in irresistible offers to Metro Manila residents with stay dates until December 22, 2020.

To complement the relaxing and safe staycation at the three hotels, the integrated resort enhances the in-room dining experience with seven sumptuous breakfast menu choices including Nobu breakfast sets available for Nobu Hotel and Hyatt Regency Manila guests; and has reopened its well-loved signature restaurants at 50% capacity: Crystal Dragon, Red Ginger, Jing Ting, and Wave, with Nobu Manila next on November 6.

Take Back Your Summer at Hyatt Regency Manila, City of Dreams

In offering staycation guests a leisurely escape, Hyatt Regency Manila highlights its “Take Back Your Summer” promotion. The offer starts at P 7, 300+++ on weekdays and P8,300+++ on weekends, for an overnight stay for two persons in a spacious 50-sqm deluxe room. The package includes: 20% food and beverage discount in in-room dining and in restaurants operated by City of Dreams, a special welcome amenity; and for Melco Club members, an additional 1, 500 Melco Club bonus points for dining and other food purchases. A charge for extra person in room applies. To those in WFH mode, work-from-Hyatt beckons with the seamless, unlimited Wi-Fi connection throughout the property, even while basking by the hotel pool.

Staycation packages in Nobu Hotel and Nuwa offer similar inclusions, and start at P8,800+++ and P21,600+++, respectively.