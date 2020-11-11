City of Dreams Manila Staycations Beckon to Metro Manila Residents

0 comment

Having been granted a certificate to operate for staycations by the Department of Tourism, City of Dreams Manila reopens the doors of its Forbes Travel Guide-recognized hotels: Nuwa, Nobu Hotel and Hyatt Regency Manila — bringing in irresistible offers to Metro Manila residents with stay dates until December 22, 2020.

To complement the relaxing and safe staycation at the three hotels, the integrated resort enhances the in-room dining experience with seven sumptuous breakfast menu choices including Nobu breakfast sets available for Nobu Hotel and Hyatt Regency Manila guests; and has reopened its well-loved signature restaurants at 50% capacity: Crystal Dragon, Red Ginger, Jing Ting, and Wave, with Nobu Manila next on November 6.

 

Take Back Your Summer at Hyatt Regency Manila, City of Dreams

In offering staycation guests a leisurely escape, Hyatt Regency Manila highlights its “Take Back Your Summer” promotion. The offer starts at P 7, 300+++ on weekdays and P8,300+++ on weekends, for an overnight stay for two persons in a spacious 50-sqm deluxe room. The package includes: 20% food and beverage discount in in-room dining and in restaurants operated by City of Dreams, a special welcome amenity; and for Melco Club members, an additional 1, 500 Melco Club bonus points for dining and other food purchases. A charge for extra person in room applies. To those in WFH mode, work-from-Hyatt beckons with the seamless, unlimited Wi-Fi connection throughout the property, even while basking by the hotel pool.

Staycation packages in Nobu Hotel and Nuwa offer similar inclusions, and start at P8,800+++ and P21,600+++, respectively.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Get your packages safely and on time during Shopee’s 11.11-12.12 Big Christmas Sale

Team Orange 0 comments
The holidays are just around the corner. Filipinos can save up by shopping early and taking advantage of all the deals during the Shopee 11.11 – 12.12 Big Christmas Sale!…

7 Best Deals You Have to Watch Out for on 11.11 Sale with GCash

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Just when you thought 11.11 couldn’t be more exciting as it is, GCash, the undisputed leader and preferred mobile wallet in the Philippines, is offering sweet deals for Filipinos eagerly…

Huggies hold its Biggest One-Day Sale on 11.11

Team Orange 0 comments Health
Moms and dads, it’s the most wonderful time of the year to purchase your favorite diapers and wipes because Kimberly-Clark’s Huggies brand has exciting promos for you on 11.11! Don’t…

LG treats customers with its 11.11 Sale on Lazada

Team Orange 0 comments Events
LG Philippines joins the biggest shopping day of the year with its 11.11 sale on Lazada. Also known as Singles’ Day, November 11 is one of the most important shopping…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone