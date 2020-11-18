Clark International Airport terminal fee to be included in cost of air tickets

0 comment

The Luzon International Premier Airport Development Corp (LIPAD), operator of Clark International Airport (CRK), announces that beginning January 1, 2021, both domestic and international passenger terminal fee will be integrated in the cost of airline tickets.

According to Ms. Bi Yong Chungunco, Chief Executive Officer of LIPAD, “the integration of the terminal fee has been one of our priority projects CRK. It is our pleasure to see this into fruition and to make our passengers’ journey as hassle-free and seamless as possible.”

A total of 17 airlines signed the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with LIPAD signifying their agreement to begin the transition to terminal fee integration. All passengers who will purchase their tickets beginning January 1, 2021 no longer have to pay for their terminal fee at the airport. For passengers who bought their tickets prior to the effectivity date, they may proceed to the payment counters located inside the terminal.

Terminal Fee exemptions still apply to select individuals, particularly to infants below 2 years old for both domestic and international flights, and OFWs for international flights.

