Curiosity about the Future, Desire to Fly, and Dream A New Answer found with CLC’s unique colors, ‘HELICOPTER’

CLC, who has captured the hearts of so many people with their powerful performance and captivating themes in albums such as ‘BLACK DRESS’, ‘No’, ‘ME(美)’, will make a comeback after their one year of break with their new song ‘HELICOPTER’.

This song, which inspires in its listener ‘curiosity for the future’ and tells how CLC finds the solution to this problem in their own unique ways, describes limitless curiosity for a new place and asks countless questions about oneself. The title of the song HELICOPTER serves as a metaphor for CLC’s taking off to the world with confidence by conquering fear of the future and facing new challenges.

The genre of ‘HELICOPTER’ is Trap pop and EDM Powerhouse, and it combines rap and pop in addition to electronic dance music. Hyuk Shin, the producer who has worked on albums with Justin Bieber, EXO, and DEAN, and Melanie Joy Fontana, the songwriter who has become popular to K-Pop fans through her collaborations with artists such as BTS, TWICE and Tomorrow X Together, have worked on this song.

The powerful and dynamic performances that CLC has showcased previously will be taken to a new level, and they will demonstrate through their future performances how they have grown as a group. In particular, the key dance move that resembles a helicopter taking off, which works so harmoniously with the lyrics, will be showcased throughout the performance to increase the viewer’s attention.

In this album, in addition to giving off so much energy, CLC has returned with better music and visual effects that are more mature and modern. They show off their multifaceted charm with colorful dresses and lighting, and they perfect the pilot look, intensifying the excitement of their fans who have long waited for their comeback.

Also, in the upcoming single, for the global fans who showed so much love to CLC, there will be ‘HELICOPTER (English Ver.)’ through which they hope to convey the sincere message told by the song to a bigger audience.