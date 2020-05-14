Clean and Worry Free with LG

LG Split Type Aircon with 2-in-1 purification system that can effectively sense harmful airborne particles and filter out small dust, germs and air pollution such as PM1.0

With the ever-present threat and specter of the COVID-19 pandemic looming over our shoulder, the importance of cleanliness and health cannot be reiterated more.

Given that a lot of COVID-19 carriers are asymptomatic, the only way that we can protect ourselves and our family is being proactive in being clean. No matter how different your lifestyle or work was before the pandemic, one has to adapt and take preventive measures to ensure you don’t catch any viruses.

One of the simplest adjustments you can make to keep your family clean and healthy is to have dedicated outside clothes and shoes. If you went to work or bought groceries, pack away your clothes and shoes and wash them as soon as possible so you don’t introduce pathogens, if any, inside your home.

Another option to consider is to add modern lifestyle innovations that work tirelessly to keep a clean environment. LG’s compact air-conditioners, for example, are enhanced with a 2-in-1 purification system (air cooling and air filtration) that can effectively sense harmful airborne particles and filter out small dust, germs and air pollution such as PM1.0. LG’s artificial intelligence can be seen firsthand with the PM 1.0 Smart Sensor which provides real-time detection of ultra-fine dust and intuitively displays the actual air condition using six colors.

LG air conditioners operate at low sound levels, thanks to LG’s unique skew fan and Dual Inverter Compressor™ which eliminate unnecessary noise and allow for smooth operation

With families staying home all the time, LG’s air conditioners are also efficient, reliable workhorses that are energy saving and quiet at the same time. LG’s Dual Inverter Compressor™ solves improper, ineffective and noisy problems, resulting in an air conditioner that cools faster, lasts longer, and runs quieter. With the 10-year warranty on the compressor, users can enjoy the benefits of LG air conditioner for a longer period of time.

LG’s DualCool Air Conditioner with built-in WiFi connectivity and controls indoor air temperature anytime and from anywhere

In these trying times, adaptability is key. With the help of technological innovations, you’re able to free up worry and focus on things you can control. By stepping up to the challenge of having a clean lifestyle, both literally and figuratively, one can significantly lessen the chances of getting sick.

