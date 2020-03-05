ComCo Southeast Asia Celebrates 4th Anniversary with Anvil, Araw and The Filipino Times Awards in Dubai

Celebrating its fourth year of championing the emerging global disciplines of New PR and Smart Social, trailblazing and fast-rising communications powerhouse ComCo Southeast Asia recently harvested metals at the 55th Anvil Awards, 11th ARAW Advertising Values Awards, and The Filipino Times Awards in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

ComCo Southeast Asia won the Gold Anvil Awards for Public Relations (PR) Program on a Sustained Basis – Community Development (Urban/ Rural) for “Crowdsourcing for Meaningful Solutions: The World Vision Social Innovation Challenge”; for Specialized PR Program – Advocacy Campaign for “#AyokoNgPlastik: The WWF Movement Against Single Use Plastics”; and for PR Program on a Sustained Basis – Youth / Children’s Welfare for “Make Play Happen: The First Play Advocacy Week led by Play It Forward and Unilab Foundation”.

The Agency also won the Silver Anvil Awards for Specialized PR Program – Advocacy Campaign for “[email protected]: A Celebration of 140 Years of Strong Connections”; for PR Program Directed at Specific Stakeholders – Consumers for “Elevating the Customer Experience: The Eastern Communications Link VIP Club”; and for Specialized PR Program – Advocacy Campaign for “One for Children: The World Vision Mother-Baby Friendly Philippines initiative”.

These new awards come on the heels of the Agency and its members’ recent streak of local and international industry recognitions.

ComCo Southeast Asia’s project with Pioneer Insurance, #MoveOnLang Songwriting Competition won a Silver ARAW Award under the Love of Country category at the 11th ARAW Advertising Values Award. ComCo Southeast Asia managed the PR program for this initiative.

ComCo SEA partner and co-founder Tricia Cusi Jimenea was also awarded Advertising Professional of the Year at The Filipino Times Awards in Dubai, UAE.