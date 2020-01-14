Complete Your Celebrations With Max’s Crispy Pancit Canton

When it comes to celebrations and feasts, no one does it quite like Pinoys. Whether it’s Christmas, New Year, or birthdays, families, friends, and even neighbors all come together to enjoy generous spreads of food that goes hand-in-hand with fun laughs and stories on the dining table.

One dish that must always be present, no matter what occasion, is pancit, as it symbolizes longevity and good health. To excite and complete any celebration, Max’s Restaurant is now offering a more enticing way of eating this traditional Filipino dish with its newest Crispy Pancit Canton.

Max’s, being the flagbearer of Filipino cuisine and culture, has elevated the classic with its Crispy Pancit Canton. For only PHP 199, delight your loved ones on their birthdays as it’s a mountain of crispy, golden fried noodles, generously mixed with flavorful chicken balls, squid rings, as well as fresh and colorful vegetables. As soon as it reaches your tables, it’s then drizzled with a lavish amount of sauce, making it a truly showstopping dish for special gatherings.

The Crispy Pancit Canton is also the perfect partner of your all-time favorite, the Max’s Sarap-To-The-Bones® Chicken. Friends and families can enjoy this through the House Classics Birthday Bundle, which is a glorious feast consisting of one (1) Regular Whole Fried Chicken, one (1) Crispy Pancit Canton, one (1) Large Plain Rice, and four (4) Glasses of Iced Tea for only PHP 999. Level it up with the House Classics Birthday Bundle Plus for only PHP 1,399, which is also a combination of one (1) Regular Fried Chicken, one (1) Crispy Pancit Canton, one (1) Large Plain Rice, and four (4) Glasses of Iced Tea, but this time ending it with your choice of four (4) Vanilla Ice Cream or Buko Pandan.

“For Filipinos, birthdays are not just a celebration of life but also about spending time and making more memories with the people dearest to us,” says Max’s Restaurant & Max’s Corner Bakery Marketing Director Mark De Joya. “As we celebrate 75 years of exciting diners with memories over eating Sarap-To-The-Bones Fried Chicken, we continuously look for opportunities to elevate their dining experiences with our unique take on classic Filipino favorites, like Max’s newest Crispy Pancit Canton.”

Available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery in all Max’s stores nationwide, diners will have all the more reasons to make more memories and celebrate Every Day To The Max!