Philippine Savings Bank (PSBank), the consumer banking arm of the Metrobank Group, continues to extend waiving of fees for PesoNet and InstaPay transactions made via the PSBank Mobile App.

Effective until further notice, the extension aims to further encourage accountholders to maximize the use of digital payments in the new normal.

For more information, call our 24/7 Customer Experience Hotline at (632) 8845-8888, visit https://www.psbank.com.