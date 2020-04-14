Cooking shows, digital fitness via Facebook live

Just like everyone else, social media stars, vloggers, musicians, artists, and performers find ways to cope during these trying times. Most of them raise funds to help frontline heroes in the battle against the pandemic. For some, the digital wave becomes a platform to help boost productivity from home.

Boosting the immune system

YouTuber and fitness enthusiast Wil Dasovich recently held a digital fitness campaign to help people boost their immune system.

He had a 15-minute ab-workout which consisted some fat-burning moves, including leg raises, the russian twist, side plank and reach through, and toe reach among others.

According to Dasovich, exercising and eating the right nutrients can help boost the immune system. He also shared some fitness and health tips, including intermittent fasting and autophagy.

For Dasovich, exercising is just one of the many ways to improve productivity at home especially during the quarantine period. “In a time of crisis, how we respond to situations is what defines us,” Dasovich said.

My at home workout routine! Gawa na tayo pandesal! Posted by Wil Dasovich on Saturday, March 21, 2020

Kitchen innovation

A rising Instagram star and chef, Edward Bugia had a live Facebook kitchen experiment as he turned a simple pancit canton into Pad Thai.

Adding a dash of creativity, Bugia cooked a homemade Shrimp Pad Thai using two packs of pancit canton. He also made his own pad Thai sauce using the Pancit Canton packed condiments while adding a few more ingredients in the mix.

While he cooked his innovated pancit canton, Bugia engaged with his audience as he promised more live cooking sessions for them.

Bugia finished off his delicious Pancit Canton-turned-Shrimp Pad Thai with a wonderful plating as he enjoyed the taste of Thailand with his wife Trixie.

Upgrade your Instant Pansit Canton to Pad Thai! Today's Wok from Home is powered by PLDT and Smart! Posted by Edward Bugia on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

PLDT-Smart powers up work-from-home productivity

Last March 16, the government placed the entire Luzon on lockdown in the hopes of containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Since then, Filipinos have to quickly adapt to a new lifestyle and work routine — one that requires them to live digital.

Transportation systems have been halted. Malls have been closed. Curfews have been imposed; and work-from-home arrangements have been in place.

The current crisis has forced people to go digital with work meetings held via Microsoft Office Teams or Google Hangouts and people relying heavily on fast Internet and connectivity.

As the entire nation combats the lethal impacts of the pandemic, Filipinos nationwide find better ways to cope and live this new normal. In this digital wave, everyone now relies on a fast internet for work to be done. With this, PLDT and Smart continues to enhance its networks to empower every Filipino, especially in this time of crisis.

To ensure a seamless work and study from home arrangement, PLDT provided a speed boost for Fibr subscribers in which the minimum speed is 25 Mpbs until April 30, 2020. This is applicable to residents of Metro Manila and parts of Greater Manila including Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.

PLDT and Smart also continuously provides data connectivity, technical support, and communication aid to various frontline health workers and government response teams. Some beneficiaries include the Philippine General Hospital, Research Institute for Tropical Research and several local government units in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.