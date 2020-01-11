Cozy co-living spaces soon to rise in Filinvest City

Filinvest has taken another step in responding to demands of co-living spaces with The Crib – a three-tower development along Corporate Woods Avenue that offers affordable yet comfortable and secure residence for students and employees, particularly those studying and working within the vicinity of Filinvest City.

The first to rise is The Crib’s Tower A, an 11-storey building that offers a fun, hip alternative to old-style dormitories with full amenities to support and complement the busy, active lifestyles of millennials. It is designed for people who are just starting to live independently and looking for a second home that is customizable to suit their preferences, but without sacrificing their personal enjoyment and needs.

Ideal for those who want to explore their unique styles and express their creativity and independence in fun ways, The Crib features common areas with free Wi-Fi such as a peaceful study area, a lounge area that has a pantry area where people can gather and collaborate creatively, while each unit is airconditioned and fully furnished with built in closets, comfortable beds and storage spaces for each tenant. They will also feel safe and secure with their own RFID personal keycards, 24-hour security service and CCTV installed in strategic areas.

“The Crib was developed in response to the increasing demand for decent yet affordable long-term accommodations that offer hotel-like amenities, and near schools or workplaces of individuals whose primary residences are far,” says Filinvest Alabang Inc. president Catherine Ilagan. “More importantly, they will have more time to enjoy what truly matters in their journey as young adults.”

Strategically located at Bloc 10 beside Far Eastern University within the live, work, play community of Filinvest City, The Crib allows its tenants to enjoy a more relaxed lifestyle. It is also right beside The Crib Mall and is a walk away from Asian Hospital, transport hubs, as well as lifestyle, dining and entertainment centers such as the Festival Mall and WestGate. Easy access to green, open spaces that are ideal for recreational and fitness activities also promote wellness and a sense of community.

Ensuring that The Crib lives up to its name as a world class development, Filinvest has tapped top global consultants and partners who have collaborated with some of their iconic developments, including H1 Architecure and Designs, Metro Stonerich as the general contractor, and International Trading Corporation.

The Crib, with its fresh, one-of-a-kind living concept, is definitely a welcome development in the fast-growing and changing the urban landscape of Metro South.