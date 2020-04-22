Century Pacific Food, Inc. gives back to hospitals and communities amid lockdown

With the recent extension of the Enhanced Community Quarantine in Luzon to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Century Pacific Food, Inc. (CPFI), the country’s biggest canned food maker, continues to provide aid to those who have been greatly affected by the crisis.

As thousands of healthcare frontliners bravely work to combat COVID-19 cases, CPFI showed support for them by providing food supplies to hospitals in Luzon. A total of 250 medical staff in Victoriano Luna Hospital and another 600 in Perpetual Help Medical Center–Biñan received donations that include food products from CPFI brands such as Century Tuna, 555, Birch Tree Fortified Milk, Fresca, and Hunt’s. CPFI also allocated meal packs for frontliners in 16 hospitals in Metro Manila.

Due to protocols of the quarantine, there are some students of the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) who have been stranded in campus dormitories with limited food supplies. CPFI also donated 1500 cans of 555 sardines and 720 cans of Century Tuna Flakes in Oil which were received by the UPLB Student Council on behalf of students who were staying indoors due to the Enhanced Community Quarantine.

CPFI also went to the city of Santa Rosa in Laguna to provide assistance to Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) who have been affected by the quarantine. A total of 152 PDLs who are currently detained at the Santa Rosa City Jail Female Dormitory recently received food donations from CPFI. Prison officers and wardens contacted CPFI after the food rations for the female detainees were suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis. CPFI donated 960 cans of Century Tuna Chunky Chili Corned Tuna to the facility.

Earlier, CPFI also joined 30 of the country’s top business groups for the fundraising initiative #ProjectUgnayan which aims to help feed 1.5 million families or 7.5 million individuals in deprived communities in Metro Manila.