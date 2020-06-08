[Contest] Create your own “You have a friend in me” music video and get a chance to win exciting prizes!

0 comment

Join us as we celebrate friendship by sharing your voice and uploading a short cover of the song “You have a friend in me”, as arranged by Mr. Rey Cantong and performed by Leah Patricio.

This Travel Giveaway Promotion offered is subject to the terms and conditions set out below “Terms and Conditions”.⁣

Who can enter?⁣
Entry is only available to residents of the Philippines who are aged 18 years or older.⁣


How to Enter⁣:

1. Participants must create a 1-minute cover of the song and challenge 5 of their friends by tagging them to do their cover with the hashtags #19thCNPHFriendshipDay #45YearsofCNPH.

2. The most creative covers will get a chance to win one of the following:⁣

a. (10) Xiaomi Bluetooth Selfie Stick⁣
b. (5) ALL-EXPENSE paid trip worth Php50,000 each valid until December 31, 2020. Should the winner be unavailable for the travel prize, InfinitUs will give an alternative prize which is equivalent to the value of the travel package.

3. The promotion ends by midnight on June 30, 2020.⁣

4. Winners will be announced on July 15, 2020.⁣

5. Winners will get a travel fund letter whereas trip credits can be used when it is deemed safe to travel. ⁣

6. There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition. ⁣

7. By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating his/her agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.⁣

8. The participants agree to the use of his/her name and image in any publicity material, as well as their entry. ⁣

9. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Twitter or any other Social Network.⁣

10. Infinitus Marketing Solutions Inc. reserves the right of final explanation.⁣

