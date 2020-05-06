Credit Account validity is now extended to 2 years for all AirAsia guests departing before June 30, 2020

AirAsia guests can now take advantage of an extended Credit Account validity period of up to 730 days (2 years), on top of an unlimited flight change option.

Guests with existing flight bookings made on or before 17 April 2020 with a departure date between 23 March and 30 June 2020 can now choose from the following flexibility options:

Unlimited flight change: Change to any new travel date before 31 October 2020 on the same route for an unlimited number of times without any additional cost subject to seat availability; OR

Credit account: Retain the value of the flight booking in the guest’s AirAsia BIG Member account for future travel with AirAsia to be redeemed within 730 calendar days (2 years) from the issuance date. The travel date of the new booking can fall on any date within the published flight schedule on airasia.com.

Eligible guests can refer to the COVID-19 Guide for the step-by-step instructions of using the airline’s AI chatbot AVA on support.airasia.com or airasia.com to make their selection immediately.

Guests who have received their Credit Account prior to this announcement can also request for an extension of validity for their unused Credit Account using AVA.

The above guest information is only applicable for direct online bookings made via airasia.com. For group bookings or those made with travel agents, kindly refer to your respective booking agent for further assistance.

Our customer support services including AVA are currently receiving a very high volume of requests and we are doing everything we can to assist our guests during this time. Please bear with us as we prioritise guests with immediate flight departure needs first.

AirAsia assures that the safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars is our top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from local governments, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organisation.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.