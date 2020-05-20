AirAsia | Credit Account with 2-year validity now an option for flight bookings up to 31 July; the validity of existing Credit Accounts to be extended also

AirAsia guests with flight bookings departing between 23 March and 31 July 2020 can now choose between a Credit Account with a 2 year validity period or unlimited flight changes for flights departing up to 31 October 2020. All Credit Accounts previously issued for COVID-19 related disruptions will also be provided with an automatic extension of validity up to 2 years for future travel.

Options available for guests with eligible bookings are:

Unlimited flight changes: Change to any new travel date before 31 October 2020 on the same route for an unlimited number of times without any additional cost subject to seat availability; OR

Credit account: Retain the value of the flight booking in the guest’s AirAsia BIG Member account for future travel with AirAsia to be redeemed within 730 calendar days (2 years) from the issuance date. The travel date of the new booking can fall on any date within the published flight schedule on airasia.com.

Guests can refer to the COVID-19 Guide for step-by-step instructions on how to use the airline’s AI chatbot AVA on support.airasia.com or airasia.com to make their selection.

Within the next few weeks, the validity period of all unused Credit Accounts issued to guests affected by COVID-19 travel disruptions earlier will also be automatically extended to 2 years. No action is required from these guests.

The above guest information is only applicable for direct online bookings made via airasia.com. For group bookings or those made with travel agents, kindly refer to your respective booking agent for further assistance.

Our customer support services including AVA are currently receiving a very high volume of requests and we are doing everything we can to assist our guests during this time. Please bear with us as we prioritise guests with immediate flight departure needs first.

AirAsia assures that the safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars is our top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from local governments, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organisation.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.