Dance to the groove of Ampalaya Plus “AMP UP Dance Challenge” and win tablets for your beneficiary

Get amped up to bust a move and build a dream as Nattural Quality Corporation (NQC), the Filipino herbal supplement company behind Ampalaya Plus, invites you to dance for a cause on TikTok through the AMP UP Dance Challenge.

In partnership with Christian radio station Radio Veritas, the latest online craze promotes holistic well-being while providing students with educational tools during this period of the new normal. The campaign also raises awareness on the importance of fitness through a special jingle that “health is wealth,” especially among the youth. Championed by celebrity ambassadors RJ Agustin, Kristof Garcia and Sisi Rondina, the AMP UP Dance Challenge inspires the whole family, especially the youth, to take control of their health beginning with a proper diet and regular exercise.

“Ampalaya Plus has always been active in creating awareness for diabetes among those under 30 years old,” said Benson Sian, founder and CEO of Nattural Quality Corporation. “The Amp Up Dance Challenge seeks to promote dancing to the younger generation as a form of exercise that keeps the body fit and the mind healthy. Adding functional food like ampalaya that have strong clinical studies on its benefits, will help to improve one’s health.”

Aside from keeping people grooving and moving, the Amp Up Dance Challenge doubles as a social advocacy that helps students receive educational tools for their blended education needs in this time of a pandemic. The project welcomes all groups of students and gives participants the chance to win an educational computer tablet for their own use or for donation to a beneficiary of their choice.

All social media influencers with 1,000 followers and up are qualified to join in behalf of their chosen beneficiaries. To qualify, a member of a group must upload on the video on their Tiktok public account performing the official AMP UP dance steps, along with the caption #AmpalayaPlusDanceUp and the name of their school. The group representative must also send a copy of the entry via direct message to the Ampalaya Plus FB page. Winners will receive learning tablets to ten groups with the top social media engagement.

Packed with rich nutritional benefits, Ampalaya Plus is a natural dietary food supplement that can help manage high blood sugar levels naturally. It provides support for high blood pressure as well and helps reduce inflammation, which contains three of nature’s most potent wonder herbs, namely, bitter gourd (ampalaya), lagerstroemia speciosa (banaba), and turmeric (luyang dilaw). Ampalaya is among the 10 medicinal plants promoted by the Philippine Department of Health that help maintain blood sugar levels. Meanwhile, studies show that banaba contains corosolic acid, which has numerous anti-diabetic and anti-inflammatory properties. Lastly, turmeric, or the “Golden Spice,” has been traditionally used in ancient medicine for its numerous health wonders.

To know more about the AMP UP Dance Challenge, from the video tutorial of the dance moves to the full mechanics of the contest, go to ampup.ampayalaplus.com.