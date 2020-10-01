Daniel Padilla’s virtual concert “Apollo” landing on October 11

0 comment

Box Office King Daniel Padilla gears up for his upcoming virtual concert, “Apollo: A Daniel Padilla Digital Experience,” ready to take his fans to a gig like no other and highlight his exciting evolution as a concert performer throughout the years.

Produced by ABS-CBN’s Star Events and Daniel’s own production house, Johnny Moonlight, “Apollo” is exclusively happening on KTX.ph this October 11 (Sunday).

It will be Daniel’s first-ever digital show featuring his musical journey from the time he headlined his first solo concert “Daniel: Live!” in 2013 to his last major gig “D4” held in 2018, to be narrated through some of his music, favorite classics, and today’s hottest hits.

Joining the “Mabagal” singer as a special guest is Jose Carlito led by band frontman and Daniel’s brother JC Padilla.

“Apollo: A Daniel Padilla Digital Experience” is the first of many exclusive virtual gigs Star Events is coming up to give Kapamilya fans extraordinary musical experiences online with their favorite performers in place of live events.

The concert is part of ABS-CBN’s latest digital entertainment experience offerings for Kapamilyas after the successful launch of Kapamilya Online Live. It also follows the feat of previous KTX.ph virtual events such as “Hello Stranger: The Finale Fancon,” Jed Madela’s “New Normal,” JaMill’s “Tayo Hanggang Dulo,” and K Brosas’ “20k20.”

Grab your tickets to “Apollo: A Daniel Padilla Digital Experience” via ktx.ph. Tickets are sold for only P499 to experience this one-of-a-kind pre-holiday show.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

