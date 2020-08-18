Dare to do exciting indoor activities with the realme Buds Air Neo and realme Watch

Staying home continues to be the best risk-mitigation initiative amidst the pandemic. With varying degrees of quarantine protocols implemented across the country, Filipinos are still discouraged to go out – a tad challenging for an immensely social nation. Another major hurdle everyone staying indoors faces is cabin fever, a common reaction to being isolated for a prolonged period of time.

With concerts cancelled, dine-ins discouraged and friendly gatherings steered clear of, Filipinos can turn to technology such as Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) devices to keep them company while rocking the indoor lifestyle and keeping cabin fever low. The smart interconnectivity of AIoT products through a smartphone can help users enjoy even while staying indoors.

Below are some tips for Filipinos to make the best out of their home isolation; complemented by AIoT products from realme Philippines, the lifestyle partner of the youth.

Dare to have Balance

There’s been a massive shift among companies globally to a work-from-home structure – a favorable and safe set-up for employees. This set-up, however, blurs the boundaries between life and work further. In pre-COVID era, employees get to leave the hustle and bustle in the office to relax and reenergize at home. Today, people tend to sleep right next to their laptops, or cap off the evening with a night-long meeting.

The operative word in life-work balance is BALANCE. Setting a daily routine that covers both work and personal downtime is one way to boost work efficiency and get rid of the yearning to work beyond regular office hours. An AIoT smart wearable that allows users to do such is a smartwatch. The realme Watch, for instance, has been adapted to almost all third-party apps for smart notification. It displays calls, SMS and other third-party messaging apps, making sure you don’t miss any important pings. It seamlessly pairs with Android phones, allowing it to access reminders and alarms that are crucial for people who are maintaining a schedule. With its big screen, the realme Watch can display more information for easy reading, removing the need to unlock the actual smartphone unit.

Dare to Be Fit

The pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns have limited outside mobility, making more people to adopt a sedentary lifestyle. In the battle against a public health enemy, staying fit is sine qua non. Exercise and physical activity boost the immune system and help it fight off pathogens and infections.

The stress and anxiety brought by the global health crisis and the need to stay indoors for a long period of time tend to lower immune response. By exercising, chemicals such as serotonin and endorphins that help improve mood, reduce the risk of depression and cognitive decline, are released into the brain.

The realme Watch can be the perfect partner in one’s fitness journey. It has 12 sport functions including indoor running, cycling, walking and yoga. It has features that allow effective monitoring of important physical health indicators such as a blood-oxygen level monitor, 24/7 real-time heart rate monitor, PPG optical sensor for accurate heart rate information, and an Intelligent Activity Tracker. The realme Watch can also connect to the realme Link App, which allows syncing and monitoring of complete health data right from one’s smartphone. The realme Watch is available for only Php 3,990.

Dare to Have Fun

Enjoying some guilty pleasures and leisurely thrills certainly help keep one’s mental health intact. Planning to stream all fifteen episodes of ‘It’s Okay Not to Be Okay’ in a Netflix marathon? Go hit that play button! Want to dance to the latest TikTok dance craze? Go bust some moves! Want to embrace being a plantito in your garden while enjoying good music? Go water those succulents with Taylor Swift’s Cardigan in the BG. Doing what makes us happy helps us get through these challenging times with more optimism.

The new realme Buds Air Neo helps one get fully immersed in an amazing audio experience without being bound to a smartphone with a wire. The smart audio device has a 13mm Bass Boost Driver for the best audio experience in its price point and a 119.2ms Super Low Latency capability. It has up to 17 hours playback with the use of its case charger, perfect for a long indoor audio escape. It is priced affordably at Php 1,990. The realme Buds Air Neo, the realme Watch, and all the other realme AIoT products are available on realme’s official flagship store on Lazada and Shopee, and in all realme stores and kiosks nationwide.

These are just some tips worth trying in order to cope with these trying times. Society is treading along unchartered waters, but what the world can be sure of, is that there is an end to this. Until then, everyone must work at staying healthy, for themselves and for others.