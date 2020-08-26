Sing “Sana Tayo Na” with Darren Espanto and Jayda on Tiktok!

0 comment

Darren Espanto and Jayda Avandzado’s first collaboration “Sana Tayo Na” proved to be a hit as it received inclusion in a Spotify editorial playlist and racked up views and streams just two weeks after its release.

The love song, a revival of Jayda’s father Dingdong Avanzado’s composition, was featured in Spotify Philippines’ ‘Trending Tracks’ editorial playlist, which lists down viral songs in the country and was also included on Spotify’s New Music Friday Philippines on the day of its release. It currently has over 116,000 streams on the streaming platform.

The “Sana Tayo Na” music video, which was released three weeks ago, has already amassed over 611,000 views as of writing.

In a vlog, Jayda shared her experience shooting the video at home and separate from Darren who is in Canada. “It was a lot of fun shooting virtually because I feel like it’s all a first for us since we don’t have a choice,” Darren said via Zoom.

Meanwhile, fans were clearly thrilled about the collaboration, praising the song, its music video, and the two young artists’ chemistry.

 

Fans can also sing “Sana Tayo Na” with Darren and Jayda on TikTok. The two uploaded videos of themselves while singing their parts of the song on their individual TikTok accounts—allowing users to have a duet with them virtually.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Marco Polo Ortigas Manila | Share kindness with Lung Hin’s Celestial Treasures

Team Orange 0 comments
Kindness in all its forms springs at a time when the world faces its new reality. Marco Polo Ortigas Manila espouses a renewed sense of community through meaningful acts of…

Mornings made brighter with Pokwang, Pauleen Luna-Sotto, Ria Atayde

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Your mornings will certainly get better with the launch of TV5’s newest morning show, Chika, Besh! (Basta Everyday Super Happy) last August 17, 2020! It aims to impart reliable information…

HealthNow all-in-one health app launched by 917 Ventures & AC Health

Team Orange 0 comments Health
Consulting with a licensed doctor, getting a prescription, buying medicines, and securing laboratory appointments can now be done at home with just a few taps on your mobile phone. Powered…

Pharrell Williams celebrates each and every black businessperson with “Entrepreneur” featuring JAY-Z

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Pharrell Williams shares a new single and music video entitled “Entrepreneur” [featuring JAY-Z]. He makes a powerful statement with the song and the accompanying visual. The video proudly features and…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone