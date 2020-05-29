Darren Espanto helped raise funds for ‘Pantawid Ng Pag-ibig’ campaign

0 comment

‘D’ Total Performer’ Darren Espanto celebrated his 19th birthday with an online concert last May 24, Sunday at 8:00 PM Manila time. D’ Birthday Concert (From Home) was livestreamed on Facebook from Darren’s home in Canada.

With around 12,000 viewers and a total of 251,000++ views that night, the online concert helped raise a total of P838,206.29 for the benefit ABS-CBN’s Pantawid Ng Pag-ibig program that aims to assist families who have been greatly affected by the community quarantine during this pandemic.

Aside from Darren, the online concert starred Jem Florendo as his musical director, PHD Dancers, and were graced by superstars Gary Valenciano and Moira Dela Torre.

This event is produced by MCA Music Inc. in partnership with ABS – CBN, Star Magic, Chalk, One Music PH, Push, MYX, Village Pipol, MOR 101.9, Wish107.5, Bandwidth PH, & Rank Magazine.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

