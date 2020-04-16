Darren Espanto named UNDP’s Youth Advocate

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) appointed teenage singing sensation and actor, Darren Espanto as its very first celebrity Youth Advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with focus on climate action, biodiversity conservation and youth empowerment.

The multi-awarded singer/songwriter is being tapped to initially help UNDP in raising awareness on the roles children and young people can play in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“But I am also keen to be involved in programs related to climate change and biodiversity conservation. Many times, I find myself wondering what the world will be like by the time I have my own kids. What is the legacy we will leave to our children? It worries me a lot. So I see my partnership with UNDP as a way of being relevant, it’s my chance to learn how to make my life more meaningful and I see it as a wonderful opportunity to make a change,” said Espanto, during his digital appointment ceremony with UNDP Philippines Resident Representative Titon Mitra last April 8.

“We see young people like Darren as potential agents of change, who can truly make an impact in creating a more sustainable world as it is their futures at stake. Thus, we are very happy to have Darren on board,” said Mitra. “With his impressive social media presence and his reach among the youth, I believe that he will be an excellent UNDP advocate, who will bring a youthful and creative perspective to the social and environmental issues that we face today.”

The UNDP strengthens capacities of women, men and institutions in the country to empower them to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) through advocacy and development projects, and with a special focus on vulnerable groups.

UNDP took to socials the announcement of Darren Espanto as its new Youth Advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals with hashtags #Agenda2030, #DarrenEspanto4UNDP and #ForPlanetForPeople.

UNDP Philippines Youth Advocate Darren Espanto PANOORIN: Bagong @UNDP Philippines Youth Advocate na si Darren Espanto nagbahagi ng maikling mensahe para sa mga kabataang Pilipino!Ang ating layunin: WALANG MAIIWAN!#DarrenEspanto4UNDP Posted by UNDP Philippines on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Espanto, who turns 19 in May, is an artist of MCA Music Inc., co-managed by ABS – CBN. He burst into the local entertainment scene, aged 12, as a finalist in the first edition of The Voice Kids Philippines. Since then, his career has been on an upward trajectory, achieving professional milestones very few more senior artists can claim.

MCA Music Inc. is internationally known as Universal Music Philippines, a local subsidiary of Universal Music Group (UMG) – the world’s leading music company. Home to music’s global superstars – Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, U2, Maroon 5, Lady Gaga, The Beatles, Ariana Grande, Sam Smith, Eminem, and to local superstars such as Darren Espanto, Elha Nympha, Autotelic, VVS Collective, Over October, and many more.