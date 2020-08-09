DC FanDome announces epic lineup of talents & hosts

The most epic lineup ever! Warner Bros. announced the host and talents participating in #DCFanDome, the immersive virtual fan experience that’s free for all fans globally to join for 24-hours only on August 23 (Manila Time) at DCFanDome.com.

Check out the host (including Philippines’ own celebrity DJ, Gino Quillamor) and talent lineup below!

The DC FanDome lineup showcases over 300 participants, led by actors Gal Gadot, Robert Pattinson, Dwayne Johnson, Margot Robbie, Chris Pine, Idris Elba and Pedro Pascal.

The directors will be represented by Zack Snyder (The Snyder Cut), James Gunn (The Suicide Squad), Matt Reeves (The Batman), Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman 1984), James Wan (Aquaman), David F. Sandberg (Shazam!) and Andy Muschietti (The Flash).

On Sunday, August 23, Manila time, Warner Bros. will welcome fans everywhere into the DC FanDome—a free virtual fan experience where no badge is required.

Imagine all the Super Heroes and Super-Villains you’ve ever loved finally coming together in one place to celebrate DC’s past, present and future. Accessible for 24 hours at DCFanDome.com, the global event will immerse fans into the DC Multiverse, with new announcements from WB Games, Film and TV, and comics, as well as an unprecedented opportunity to hear from the casts and creators behind your favorite feature films and TV series, including: Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, the SnyderCut of Justice League, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders and, coming this fall to theaters worldwide, Wonder Woman 1984.

The DC FanDome is the place to hear highly anticipated announcements and the latest news, see exclusive footage, and venture into themed worlds designed to entertain everyone from movie and TV superfans to gamers and readers, to families and kids. With special presentations to engage fans in every time zone across the globe, you’ll have the opportunity to have an experience that’s all your own. Inside this virtual world, fans will also get access to localized events, featuring the faces and voices from countries around the world in their local language. No matter where you live, your age or your level of fandom, there is something for you.