Deadlier Threats Abound in the First Trailer of “A Quiet Place Part II”

There are people out there worth saving.” Check out the first official trailer for Paramount PicturesA Quiet Place Part II and watch the film in Philippine cinemas March 2020.

Paramount Pictures presents in association with Michael Bay, a Platinum Dunes / Sunday Night production, a John Krasinski film “A Quiet Place Part II.” Executive producers Allyson Seeger, Joann Perritano, Aaron Janus; produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, John Krasinski.

Based on characters created by Bryan Woods & Scott Beck, written and directed by John Krasinski.

A Quiet Place Part II stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe and Djimon Hounsou.

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

A Quiet Place Part II is distributed in the Philippines by United International Pictures through Columbia Pictures.

