BabalikKaRin: Del Pilar Academy Celebrates 70th Founding Anniversary and 68th Grand Alumni Homecoming this February 2020

Del Pilar Academy, one of the leading and established educational institutions in the Province of Cavite, specifically in Imus, will be holding its 70th Founding Anniversary along with its 68th Grand Alumni Homecoming celebration this coming 8th of February, 2020. The celebration dubbed as #BabalikKaRin will take place in AATF Sports Complex, Maranatha Christian Academy, Malagasang Rd, Malagasang 2-D, Imus, Cavite.

“#BabalikKaRin aims to gather all the alumni of our beloved alma mater, the Del Pilar Academy, for a night of Filipino-themed celebration. We started organizing this event for more than a year now and we are blessed to have a lot of alumni who has generously allot money, time and energy to make this happen,” shared Allan Quiocho, President, DPA Batch ‘95 Alumni Homecoming 2020.

The Del Pilar Academy’s 70th Founding Anniversary and 68th Grand Alumni Homecoming is set to be one of the biggest alumni homecoming of the institution with almost 2,000 expected alumnus, guests and honorable to attend.

The program will be hosted by Barangay LS 97.1 FM DJs Mama Emma and Biboy Bibo, and will be filled with wondrous music of Ripieno Singers. Highlighting the show are the Filipiniana Fashion Show of the attendees, and the anticipated Philippine festival-inspired performances of selected alumni from Batch ’85 and ’86, as well as production numbers from Batch ’70. Special Awards for Best Dress and Biggest Delegation are also set to be given away during the program.

“More than just a fanfare, this Grand Alumni Homecoming is also our way of thanking our past mentors as well as the school’s staff and personnel that have been tirelessly inspiring and supporting new and graduated students of DPA – without them, we might not be where we are right now,” Quiocho added.

The Alumni Homecoming celebrations will also pay tribute to the brilliant and magnificent teachers of DPA, retired and still actively teaching, as well as the devoted school staff and personnel. There will be a turnover of Key of Responsibility for the next batch of alumni who will lead next year’s Alumni Homecoming as well.

“We are very happy how supportive and generous our alumni here in DPA. This only shows how we value the learnings and the people behind it. We hope that the future graduates of DPA will follow through these remarkable achievements that we envisioned for our alma mater,” Quiocho concluded.

For more details about Del Pilar Academy Celebrates 70th Founding Anniversary and 68th Grand Alumni Homecoming, you may visit DPA 68th Alumni Homecoming Facebook page through https://www.facebook.com/dpa7095homecoming/ or you may visit their official website at http://dpa7095homecoming.org/.

This event is also supported by Unilever Philippines, Universal Rubina Corp – Magic Chips., Kenny Rogers, Buffalo Wings and Things, Zarks Burger, Globe, PRU Life UK, Kumon, Max Glow Dishwashing, Ate Ikang’s Sapin Sapin, Style and Beyond and Imperial Homes.