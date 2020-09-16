Delightful September Deals And More From Max’s Group

We’ve ushered in the start of the ber months and Max’s Group continues to offer diverse dining experiences as its house of beloved brands greets us with products and promos to look out for.

Enjoy a timeless classic in a new way with Max’s

Experience Max’s Sarap-To-The-Bones®️ fried chickenre-engineered into a juicy, no-frills sandwich that you can now assemble yourself with the Build-Your-Own-Fried-Chicken set – talk about Sarap-In-A-Box!

At just PHP 839 for takeout and PHP 923 for delivery, you and your family can enjoy four servings of this classic reinvention. Have it your way as each set comes with its trademark blend of banana ketchup and Worcestershire sauce with an added twist of garlic cream, topped off with pickled cucumbers, shredded cabbage, two buttery brioche buns, and a side of sweet potato fries.

Indulge in Edge-to-Edge PizzasTM and more with Yellow Cab

Join Yellow Cab in singing “Happy Birthday Charlie” as it celebrates the birth of its iconic pasta dish – the Charlie Chan®️. From September 16, 2020 to September 20, 2020 buy a Large Charlie Chan®️ and get a Regular Charlie Chan®️ for only P20!

The Free 9” Cheese Pizza + Free Delivery promo is also back from September 21 to 30, 2020! Grab this worth-it deal for every minimum purchase of P799 worth of Yellow Cab products – available in all Yellow Cab delivery stores nationwide.

Celebrate new comforting experiences with Pancake House

New feel-good experiences now come in the form of a crunchy and cheesy treat – Pancake House’s all-new Taco Chips with Baked Dip! For only P399, enjoy a combination of crunchy taco chips served with specially-baked dip and taco salsa – perfect for your binge viewing parties, or online quiz nights with friends!

Perk up your day with Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme’s best-selling Signature Coffee now comes ICED!

Start the day right with a cool, refreshing cup of an old favorite with a twist, made with Krispy Kreme’s world-famous beans. Starting at only P75, you can select from three variants – Iced Classic, Kremey Iced, and Kremey Iced Blend!

Take your perk-me-up experiences up a notch with the Perfect Together®️ bundle – a combination of your favorite Original Glazed®️ Doughnuts and a Brew Box Jr. starting at P599! Chocolate lovers need not fret, since you can also get one (1) 12oz. Hot Chocolate and 1 pc. Original Glazed® for only P135!

Continue a life Better Blended with Jamba Juice

To kick-off the holiday season, Jamba Juice introduces its new #BlendAnywhere frozen products: Live Fruitfully Kits and Superfood Smoothie Tubs.

The Live Fruitfully Kits are frozen fruit mixes that can blend with other ingredients to make the perfect smoothies at home. It comes in daily packs which starts at P300 for 5 days, and 500g packs which starts at P299.

The Superfood Smoothie Tubs come in four different flavors: Banana Berry Blush, Creamy Strawberries Wild, PB is a Moo’d, and Mango-A-Go-Go. With a special intro price of P225 per pint, these tubs allow you to enjoy your smoothies however you want to.

Have a salu-salo experience at home with Dencio’s

As Dencio’s celebrates its 30th year, it hopes to bring in more salu-salo experiences right at your doorstep.

From now until October 3, 2020 – get FREE DELIVERY for every minimum order of P1,000 done through Dencio’s website: https://www.dencios.com.ph/. This promo is available for all stores including Cloud Kapitloyo and Jupiter (except EDSA Eats).

Double-up with your favorite Japanese dishes from Teriyaki Boy

Have your choice of quality Japanese dishes for a delicious and valuable dining experience best shared with friends and loved ones.

For only P499, Teriyaki Boy’s Donburi for 2 lets you enjoy two rice bowls from the following choices: Teriyaki Boy Chicken Tendon, Tonkatsu Tendon, Tori Karaage Tendon, and Teppanyaki Tendon.

Savor in a quality duo from Sizzlin’ Steak

Good things come in twos – especially with Sizzlin’ Steak’s Beef Salpicao Duo. For only 499, enjoy two orders of mouth-watering and tender Australian Beef Salpicao with an explosion of salty, sweet and garlicky flavors served with plain rice and egg.

